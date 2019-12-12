OFFERS
Car wrap scam targets young consumers, college students

The Federal Trade Commission is warning the public about car wrap scams that have targeted younger consumers and college students, a group known to look for ways to make a few extra bucks. (WNI illustration)

Ari Lazarus. FTC Consumer Education Specialist
Originally Published: December 12, 2019 10:52 a.m.

If you have a car, you know how expensive the upkeep can be. Gas, maintenance, parking – the whole lot. So what if a company offered to pay you to drive around – which you were already doing – with their branding wrapped onto your car? It could sound like a good deal.

The Federal Trade Commission is warning the public about car wrap scams that have targeted younger consumers and college students, a group known to look for ways to make a few extra bucks.

The gist of the scam is this: The scammers send emails with messages like “GET PAID TO DRIVE.” They offer to pay you $250-$350 a week if you’ll drive around with your car (or truck or motorcycle) wrapped to advertise a well-known product – or even an event like the 2020 Olympics.

If you bite, they’ll send you a check to deposit into your bank account. Then they’ll tell you to use some of that money so a “specialist” can put the ads on your car. And they’ll tell you to pay by money order, Walmart money services, or by making a cash deposit directly into the “specialist’s” bank account – all ways that are hard to cancel or get your money back.

For a lot of people, it’s only once their money is gone – and no car wrap materializes – that they figure out the “specialist” is really the scammer. And that check they deposited is a fake. Which also means the bank will take back the amount of that fake check, leaving people out even more money.

Have you seen a scam like this? Report it to the FTC at FTC.gov/complaint.

Here’s how fake check scams work:

photo

This is how fake check scams work. (FTC)

