Busy day in the neighborhood: Flag raising, craft fair and caroling are just a few of the events as Cordes Lakes heads into the holidays

When Thanksgiving is late and the first Saturday in December is the 7th, it makes for a very busy day in the neighborhood. This past Saturday started with the American Legion Post 122 raising the flags for Pearl Harbor Day. The post only has one WWII member left, and while he wasn’t at Pearl Harbor on that fateful day, he was in the South Pacific. The post makes a special effort to honor those that gave their lives for our freedom on that fateful day.

Next came the Craft Fair at the Cordes Lakes Community Center. This is an annual event held for many years, and the neighborhood knows it is the time to get that one-of-a-kind gift. They had everything from jewelry, wine corks, wreaths, crocheted items, Christmas clothing, bath & beauty, and all that followed by baked goods. Their lunch special was a Patty Melt with Coleslaw and, of course, hot dogs for the kids.

Time to move on to Spring Valley and their event featuring the movie, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” along with a real live grinch running around. They had puppets singing, Trish Rasmussen and Kevin Campbell singing, The Spring Valley Church choir singing, along with food and crafts available. The game of “pass-the-package” was enjoyed by the children where the package passed while the music played. When it quit the person holding it had to unwrap it — usually to discover it had another wrapping and had to be passed again. When it finally came to an end, Emily McKibben won a 3D puzzle.



The end of the day was back to the Cordes Lakes Community Center for its tree lighting and hot chocolate, along with hot dogs for the kids. They started with caroling, but quickly moved on to lighting the tree when the raindrops got heavier. But everyone enjoyed the event.