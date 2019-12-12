OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 12
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Busy day in the neighborhood: Flag raising, craft fair and caroling are just a few of the events as Cordes Lakes heads into the holidays

Santa was on hand in Cordes Lake Saturday Dec. 7 to greet children. (Pat Williamson/Courtesy)

Santa was on hand in Cordes Lake Saturday Dec. 7 to greet children. (Pat Williamson/Courtesy)

Pat Williamson, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: December 12, 2019 9:28 p.m.

When Thanksgiving is late and the first Saturday in December is the 7th, it makes for a very busy day in the neighborhood. This past Saturday started with the American Legion Post 122 raising the flags for Pearl Harbor Day. The post only has one WWII member left, and while he wasn’t at Pearl Harbor on that fateful day, he was in the South Pacific. The post makes a special effort to honor those that gave their lives for our freedom on that fateful day.

photo

Shown is the annual Cordes Lakes Craft Fair at the Community Center (Pat Williamson/Courtesy)

Next came the Craft Fair at the Cordes Lakes Community Center. This is an annual event held for many years, and the neighborhood knows it is the time to get that one-of-a-kind gift. They had everything from jewelry, wine corks, wreaths, crocheted items, Christmas clothing, bath & beauty, and all that followed by baked goods. Their lunch special was a Patty Melt with Coleslaw and, of course, hot dogs for the kids.

Time to move on to Spring Valley and their event featuring the movie, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” along with a real live grinch running around. They had puppets singing, Trish Rasmussen and Kevin Campbell singing, The Spring Valley Church choir singing, along with food and crafts available. The game of “pass-the-package” was enjoyed by the children where the package passed while the music played. When it quit the person holding it had to unwrap it — usually to discover it had another wrapping and had to be passed again. When it finally came to an end, Emily McKibben won a 3D puzzle.

photo

Shown are some of the participants at the Cordes Lake Tree Lighting Saturday, Dec. 7. (Pat Williamson/Courtesy)

The end of the day was back to the Cordes Lakes Community Center for its tree lighting and hot chocolate, along with hot dogs for the kids. They started with caroling, but quickly moved on to lighting the tree when the raindrops got heavier. But everyone enjoyed the event.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

American Legion remembers Pearl Harbor Day
Post 122 remembers Pearl Harbor
Photo: Honoring Pearl Harbor Day
Man shares childhood memories of Pearl Harbor
Corridor Calendar: Week of Dec. 6, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries