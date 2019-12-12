Bears, Colts play to a 2-2 stalemate

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Two goals by A.J. Villafana and Dillon Harwood earned Bradshaw Mountain boys soccer a 2-2 draw against Cortez at Bob Pavlich Field on Wednesday.

It’s early in the season and the Bears have held their own so far, dropping a game to Arcadia 4-1 but bouncing back to beat St. Mary’s 2-0. On Wednesday, the Bears were faced with another test as Cortez, last year’s Metro Region champ, was in town for its season opener.

And despite a relatively young roster — which is led by first-year head coach Jim Workman — Bradshaw Mountain did more than hold its own. The Bears managed to take the lead twice before ultimately settling for a 2-2 draw after two periods of extra time.

“I am very proud of the boys. They played their butts off,” Workman said. “They just tied last season’s Metro Region champions so I couldn’t be happier. I know a win would’ve been nice but I’m very happy with a tie and with the way the boys played. They’re phenomenal right now and playing really good soccer.”

The first half saw an uneventful affair as both the Bears and Colts struggled to break the other’s defense.

As the halftime buzzer neared, the Bears were able to squeeze in a goal within the final minute. After a tantalizing cross into Cortez’s 18-yard box was bobbled loose by a collision between the goalkeeper and a forward, Villafana one-timed the loose ball into a wide-open net for a 1-0 lead.

Bradshaw Mountain’s lead was short-lived though as a Bears’ turnover in transition sparked a counterattack from the Colts. A build-up that started from the Cortez’s backline materialized into an open shot for Paul Molinares, who calmly hammered a top-shelf shot for the equalizer.

Not long after, holding midfielder Dillion Harwood took full advantage of a poor touch by the Colts’ defense. Upon interception, Harwood promptly took matters into his own hands, blasting a low shot that dipped and bounced over the keeper for a 2-1 Bears’ lead.

“The ball was just bouncing and they took a bad touch and I just whipped around with my right foot and found the left side of the net,” Harwood said on his goal.

Cortez would level the score one more time when the softest of headers, albeit a well-placed one, slowly sailed inside the far post off a corner kick. It was at this point, the nerves started to take their toll on the young Bears team.

Down the stretch of regulation, Bradshaw Mountain dodged multiple bullets as the defense gave up a number of close opportunities to Cortez that could’ve very well decided the game.

However, big saves from goalkeeper Shane Workman and defender Jaden Marquez helped preserve the tie for the Bears. Marquez’s save was probably the most memorable as he parried a spectacular volley with his chest right on the goal line.

The Bears survived Cortez’s late rally and would head into in extra time with the score knotted at 2-2. Neither side gained an advantage in the extra 20 minutes as the Bears held on for their first tie of the season.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain (1-1-1) will kick off a brief two-game road swing with a match at Moon Valley (0-4) on Friday, Dec. 13.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.