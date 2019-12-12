4 Yavapai soccer players named to All-West team; 1 on All-American squad
Junior College Soccer
Yavapai soccer sophomore defender Gabriel Claudio (Yuma, Arizona), freshmen defender Pedro Mondragon (Gilbert, Arizona) and freshmen midfielder Jonathan Mayen (Upland, California) were named to the United Soccer Coaches (formerly the National Soccer Coaches Association of America) All-West First Team. Sophomore defender Isaiah Strong (Modesto, California) was named second team All-West.
Mayen was one of four freshmen announced today to the United Soccer Coaches All-America second team. He becomes the 64th Yavapai College soccer player named All-American. No freshmen nationwide were selected to the All-America first team.
The Roughriders (636-63-30, all-time) will begin their 32nd season of intercollegiate soccer in 2020. Yavapai College, seven-time national champions, will host the next NJCAA National Tournament, Nov. 16-21, 2020.
—Information provided by Yavapai Athletics
