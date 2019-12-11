OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 11
Williams: Elvis is back in the house

By Wil Williams
Originally Published: December 11, 2019 9:36 p.m.

The entertainment world has offered us an endless selection of singers over the years, but few have endured like the young fellow from Tupelo, Mississippi, who blended country, blues and rock ‘n roll genres into his own unique brand of music.

I was somewhat surprised to see Elvis arrive at our Chino Valley Lions Club Christmas tree lot a few years ago. I’d seen newspaper headlines that he had died in 1977, but this guy preparing to buy a tree from the Lions Club looked like him and sounded like him when he spoke.

Since then, I’ve come to know Elvis Tribute Artist Chuck Brown, whose first plan in life was to become a professional baseball player. He played Little League, American Legion and junior college baseball before joining the Marines in 1976.

During a machine gun training exercise on Okinawa, an errant shell casing exploded into his shoulder, effectively ending his dream of playing in the big leagues.

After his enlistment was up, he began searching for a replacement career. Since he had started singing in church during his early years, it wasn’t a huge shock to his family when in the late 1980s, he decided to become an entertainer, and that he would help extend the Elvis legacy.

His first professional appearance was in a Southern California nightclub in 1987. Since then, he’s performed in venues from Las Vegas to Laughlin, Nevada, and, of course, locally in the quad-city area. Two years ago, he entertained passengers on a monthlong South Pacific cruise that departed San Pedro, California, with stops in Hawaii, Bora Bora and Tahiti. He’s also worked in Branson, Missouri.

Chuck says one of his most interesting and unusual gigs happened in 2007. A fellow who had enjoyed one of his performances in Laughlin, wanted to hire Chuck to entertain his people … in Minot, North Dakota. Chuck was dubious, but the fellow was insistent, so Chuck and wife Sheila packed up their sound equipment and headed out. The first night in Minot, before an audience of 600 people, Chuck sang for five and a half hours, featuring a variety of 1950s and 60s country music selections.

He was asked the following night to perform in Antler, North Dakota, before a sizable audience in a 1910 opera house where he repeated the same program but added Elvis. That night, he sang for seven hours. This man has staying power!

For those of you who want to know, Antler, North Dakota, is only a few miles from the Canadian border, and boasted a population of 27 in the 2010 census.

Obviously, the residents told all their friends and neighbors from near and far that Chuck was in town that night! He was so popular, he was invited back the next year to North Dakota for an encore appearance.

Chuck remembers during a performance several years ago in Lyons, Colorado, that a lady in the audience spoke to Chuck’s wife, Sheila, on the side accusing him of lip-synching instead of actually singing, because he sounded so much like Elvis.

Sheila decided the only way to prove the woman wrong was to cut off Chuck’s music track at one point unbeknownst to Chuck. She did. When Chuck continued to sing, the woman was finally convinced he was for real.

I’ve enjoyed my friendship with Chuck since he bought that Christmas tree from the Lions Club in Chino Valley. He’s a man of strong Christian faith with a deep love for this country. He tells me his next major project will be a concert in the area, with all proceeds going to the local pro-life movement.

Video clips of his performances may be seen at chuckbrownsings4u@aol.com.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.

