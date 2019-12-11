OFFERS
Update: Case involving Cornville man ruled homicide after victim dies in hospital
David Joseph Shultz accused of beating man to death with bat, hammer

David Joseph Shultz, 23, was originally booked into custody on a charge attempted homicide in Cornville on Dec. 7, but Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said that the victim in the case died in the hospital the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 11. The case is being now classified a homicide. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 11, 2019 1 p.m.

David Joseph Shultz was originally arrested and booked into custody on charges of attempted homicide Dec. 7, but Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn says the case has now been classified a homicide after the 22-year-old victim died in the hospital Wednesday morning.

WHAT HAPPENED

Around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7, YCSO deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of E. Clatterbuck Drive in Cornville regarding an unconscious adult male with a severe head injury.

Information gathered on scene indicated Shultz, 23, of Cornville, who was not present, had assaulted the 22-year-old victim.

Deputies began rendering first aid attempting to slow/stop the bleeding pending arrival of Verde Valley Fire personnel. Deputies noted a large amount of blood evident inside the travel trailer where the victim laid.

A hammer with blood on it was discovered at the victim’s feet. Fire personnel arrived within minutes, treated the victim, and transported him to Verde Valley Medical Center.

He was later taken to Flagstaff Medical center where he was placed on life support until he died Wednesday morning.

HOW THEY FOUND SUSPECT

A relative of the suspect told YCSO deputies that Shultz had gone to a nearby home of another family member, where he admitted to striking the victim with a bat.

After Shultz reportedly left that home, the family member contacted the person who stayed on scene to speak with YCSO deputies via text stating concerns.

They both went to the Clatterbuck Drive house to check on the victim and found him on the floor with major head injuries and became “overwhelmed by the gruesome scene,” according to D’Evelyn.

After deputies contained the scene and gathered witnesses, they learned Shultz could be hiding out at a home on the 2700 block of Candler Drive in Cornville.

Shultz was taken into custody without incident after deputies surrounded the trailer and called for him to come out.

CHARGES

Shultz was originally booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on Dec. 7 on attempted second degree murder charges and was held without bail.

D’Evelyn said Wednesday in an email to the Courier that since the victim has died, the case is now classified as a homicide and Shultz is still being held without bond.

“Detectives are currently conferring with the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office regarding the updated charges,” D’Evelyn said.

Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for updates.

