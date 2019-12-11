Turnovers hinder Bears in hard-fought loss to Buckeye

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Bradshaw Mountain boys basketball was off to considerably good start this season but then the team ran into a wall. And that wall’s name was Buckeye.

Going into Tuesday’s battle with Buckeye (reigning Southwest Region champs), the Bears were on a three-game winning streak, which included a 20-point blowout of Youngker on Friday. Against Buckeye though, the Hawks’ swarming defense overwhelmed the Bears as they eventually handed them a 58-54 loss at home.

“[We’re] a little bit heartbroken. The kids played hard and I loved their effort tonight,” said Bradshaw Mountain head coach Blair Hillig. “They did a lot of good things and a lot more positives than negatives. I feel like we’re pretty close but it’s a little heart breaking right now.”

The Bears matched the Hawks’ athleticism and speed in the early stages of Tuesday’s game. The first quarter featured low-scoring affair but Buckeye held a slight 9-7 advantage at the end of the frame.

Bradshaw Mountain heavily leaned on its backcourt of Carter John, Devon Banda and Tripp Nestor to generate some offense. The Hawks defense quickly caught on though, and then began double-teaming the ball handler, which forced the Bears into a myriad of turnovers.

Buckeye built a 20-14 lead halfway through the second quarter but the Bears stormed back to cut it down to two points. Unfortunately for the Bears, they gave up a four-point play, zapping all their momentum from that brief run.

While it seemed the Hawks were about to the break game open any moment, the Bears continued to hang around and were only down 29-22 at halftime. It’s that kind of resiliency that was the theme for Bradshaw Mountain through the entire game, especially down the stretch of the fourth quarter.

“It’s just keeping the intensity when we’re down, knowing that we still have time to come back and make up mistakes that we’ve made,” said Bears’ guard Carter John (16 pts).

The Bears’ comeback bid was not easy as the Hawks switched to a high-court press in the third. This tactic proved very effective for Buckeye as the Bears struggled to even get the ball passed half court without turning it over.

At the end of the third quarter, the Bears trailed 43-32 and needed to make a furious comeback in the fourth frame. Luckily for them, Nathan Summit — who scored a team-high 24 points — essentially sparked Bradshaw Mountain’s last-ditched rally with a huge one-handed slam in transition, which electrified the crowd.

This boost of energy was all the Bears needed to get them going on offense. John knocked down a couple 3-pointers to get them within single digits. However, Buckeye held strong thanks in large part to senior shooting guard Tay Boothman, who hit timely shots during crunch time.

A Summit 3-pointer cut the lead to 58-54, but it was already too late as the Hawks escaped with their sixth win of the season.

“Decisions down the stretch killed us and I take the blame a lot for that. That was a winnable game and I thought we should’ve had that.” Summit said. “We need to do a better job of catching the ball and not immediately going and just scanning, reading the defense, not just panicking.”

UP NEXT

The Bears (4-2) will close non-region action with a road game at Cactus (1-2) on Friday, Dec. 13. While the loss to Buckeye may sting, Hillig is pleased with his team’s effort and said it should motivate them going forward.

“I think the kids are heartbroken but at the same time, inside of them they feel like, ‘Hey you know what? We’re pretty close to being a really good team, but we just can’t let down and we just got to clean up some things,’” Hillig said.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.