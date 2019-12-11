OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 11
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Revised master plan for Prescott Regional Airport gets city approval

City Council members review the list of pending Prescott Regional Airport facility requirements, which are estimated to cost about $180 million over the next two decades. The revised airport master plan got council approval during the Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 voting meeting. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

City Council members review the list of pending Prescott Regional Airport facility requirements, which are estimated to cost about $180 million over the next two decades. The revised airport master plan got council approval during the Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 voting meeting. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: December 11, 2019 9:54 p.m.

Construction work that will get underway on the new Prescott Airport terminal next month is just the beginning of what is expected to be an extensive $180 million program of facility improvements over the next two decades.

Airport Director Robin Sobotta announced this week that the groundbreaking for the new $15 million terminal has been set for Jan. 7, 2020. The project is scheduled to be complete by late-February 2021.

While the need for a new passenger terminal has been discussed extensively over the years, several dozen lesser-known improvements are also in the works for the airport over the next 20 years or so.

The Prescott City Council approved an airport master plan this week that included a list of facility requirements that are being planned in three phases: zero to five years, six to 10 years, and 11 to 20 years.

In total, the facility requirements are estimated to cost about $179,400,000.

Along with the new terminal, the facility requirements in the first five years comprise major projects such as a runway extension, an upgrade to the fence and security system, and a number of rehabilitation projects on runway pavement and lighting.

In the following five years, the facility requirements include projects such as construction of a new air traffic control tower and expansion of the terminal parking lot.

Then, in the 11-to-20-year range, projects include rehabilitations of runways and taxiways, as well as the expansion of the fixed-based operator building.

The bulk of the costs — about $144.5 million — is slated to be covered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), while the state is expected to contribute about $6.9 million. The city would contribute about $8.7 million, and about $19.3 million would come from private sources, according to information presented by the city this week.

The city’s $8.7 million contribution includes the $3.5 million that the city earlier allocated to the terminal project, Sobotta said.

That leaves just over $5 million that would be expected from the city over a 20-year period, said Douglas Sander, the project manager with Delta Constants. “That is a very good return on investment,” he told the council.

Although the City Council considered an earlier version of the master plan in August 2018, Sander said the dramatic growth in passenger numbers at the Prescott Regional Airport had convinced the FAA that a revision was in order.

The passenger numbers began their upward trend after SkyWest, operating as United Express, began offering commercial service at the airport in late August 2018.

With about 28,000 enplanements (boarding passengers) at the airport in 2019, and about 33,000 projected for 2020, Sobotta and Sander told the council that the airport is experiencing numbers that were initially not expected to be achieved until about 2031.

The opportunity for revision extended the duration of the master-planning process beyond what is typical, Sander said. “Our team started this in 2016,” he said. “It has been an unusual process due to the extraordinary circumstances.”

The master plan revision comes several weeks after the council’s late-November acceptance of a $10 million grant from the FAA for the passenger-terminal project.

The grant announcement came later than expected, which served to push off the groundbreaking that was initially scheduled for October.

While the notice to proceed on the terminal project was issued to the contractor on Monday, Dec. 9, Sobotta said the early work would involve site preparation, milling and utility relocation.

The groundbreaking for the building will take place on Jan. 7, weather permitting. Sobotta said more information on the event would be available in coming weeks.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott Airport continues to await FAA grant
Airport terminal groundbreaking pushed off
Prescott Airport terminal plans on track despite funding miss
Prescott officially on board with $15 million airport terminal project
Major upgrades planned at Prescott Airport

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries