Revised master plan for Prescott Regional Airport gets city approval

Construction work that will get underway on the new Prescott Airport terminal next month is just the beginning of what is expected to be an extensive $180 million program of facility improvements over the next two decades.

Airport Director Robin Sobotta announced this week that the groundbreaking for the new $15 million terminal has been set for Jan. 7, 2020. The project is scheduled to be complete by late-February 2021.

While the need for a new passenger terminal has been discussed extensively over the years, several dozen lesser-known improvements are also in the works for the airport over the next 20 years or so.

The Prescott City Council approved an airport master plan this week that included a list of facility requirements that are being planned in three phases: zero to five years, six to 10 years, and 11 to 20 years.

In total, the facility requirements are estimated to cost about $179,400,000.

Along with the new terminal, the facility requirements in the first five years comprise major projects such as a runway extension, an upgrade to the fence and security system, and a number of rehabilitation projects on runway pavement and lighting.

In the following five years, the facility requirements include projects such as construction of a new air traffic control tower and expansion of the terminal parking lot.

Then, in the 11-to-20-year range, projects include rehabilitations of runways and taxiways, as well as the expansion of the fixed-based operator building.

The bulk of the costs — about $144.5 million — is slated to be covered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), while the state is expected to contribute about $6.9 million. The city would contribute about $8.7 million, and about $19.3 million would come from private sources, according to information presented by the city this week.

The city’s $8.7 million contribution includes the $3.5 million that the city earlier allocated to the terminal project, Sobotta said.

That leaves just over $5 million that would be expected from the city over a 20-year period, said Douglas Sander, the project manager with Delta Constants. “That is a very good return on investment,” he told the council.

Although the City Council considered an earlier version of the master plan in August 2018, Sander said the dramatic growth in passenger numbers at the Prescott Regional Airport had convinced the FAA that a revision was in order.

The passenger numbers began their upward trend after SkyWest, operating as United Express, began offering commercial service at the airport in late August 2018.

With about 28,000 enplanements (boarding passengers) at the airport in 2019, and about 33,000 projected for 2020, Sobotta and Sander told the council that the airport is experiencing numbers that were initially not expected to be achieved until about 2031.

The opportunity for revision extended the duration of the master-planning process beyond what is typical, Sander said. “Our team started this in 2016,” he said. “It has been an unusual process due to the extraordinary circumstances.”

The master plan revision comes several weeks after the council’s late-November acceptance of a $10 million grant from the FAA for the passenger-terminal project.

The grant announcement came later than expected, which served to push off the groundbreaking that was initially scheduled for October.

While the notice to proceed on the terminal project was issued to the contractor on Monday, Dec. 9, Sobotta said the early work would involve site preparation, milling and utility relocation.

The groundbreaking for the building will take place on Jan. 7, weather permitting. Sobotta said more information on the event would be available in coming weeks.