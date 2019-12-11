Preschool Storytime with Mrs. Claus, Dec. 13

Mrs. Claus will be stopping by the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. for a special Preschool Storytime from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.

Children will also be able to visit with Mrs. Claus and take pictures, so don't forget to bring your camera.

This is a free event for children ages 3 to 5 and their grown-ups. For more information contact Youth Services at 928-777-1537 or at youth.services@prescott-az.gov.

