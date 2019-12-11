OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 11
Police remind public that scammers are as active as ever in Quad Cities

Originally Published: December 11, 2019 4:30 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies have recently received calls for service from victims who have been scammed.

Victims are contacted by seemingly-legitimate companies who have made unverifiable claims about the security of the victim’s personal information or claims that their personal information has been released to the “dark web,” which is as ominous as it sounds.

The “dark web” is a part of the internet that is not visible by search engines and requires the use of an anonymizing browser to be accessed. It is known as an area of high criminal activity.

The scam typically involves the criminal contacting the victim and making some claim about the security of the victim’s personal information.

The threat sounds large and looming, often claiming that the victim will lose their bank accounts and other personal financial assets.

The victim is told that if they send a payment, usually consisting of a large amount of cash or a large amount of credit on store gift cards, Netspend cards, Greendot cards or similar cards, the criminal will be able to stop this loss from happening.

It is a scam. No reputable business is going to ask a consumer to send a large amount of untraceable cash or ask to be paid in gift cards of any sort.

The victim is asked to send the money using UPS or FedEx services to an alias at an unverified address.

The victim calls a phone number and provides the person on the other end with the gift card numbers through which the criminal obtains the money. It is the same as if the victim gave the criminal cash and is just as untraceable.

The address where the money is received is often a location, where, if occupied at all, the residents have no idea the address is being used in criminal activity. A secondary person is often waiting near the location for the UPS or FedEx truck to come to the location in order to intercept the package.

The only way to avoid being a victim in this scenario is not to participate. If you receive a phone call from anyone you have not intentionally contacted, or who makes unverified claims about a potential loss of your personal information or your financial assets, do not send them any money in any form.

Instead, take their name and contact information. Call your agency’s non-emergency police department number and speak to someone for further guidance.

Police officers would prefer to investigate the reported suspicious activities than respond to a report of fraud and theft.

Protection from criminal activity is as much the responsibility of residents as it is the police department.

The local non-emergency police department numbers are the following:

• Prescott Valley Police Department: 928-772-9267

• Prescott Police Department: 928-777-1900

• Chino Valley Police Department: 928-636-4223

• Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office: 928-771-3260

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

