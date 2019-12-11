Pile burning planned Dec. 12-20 in Prescott Basin
Fire managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to continue taking advantage of favorable weather conditions by burning piles at various locations in the Prescott Basin Thursday, Dec. 12 through Friday, Dec. 20.
They intend to burn about 5 to 10 acres per day south of Timber Ridge, a subdivision located southwest of Prescott off Copper Basin Road and in the scar of the Indian Fire.
In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed fire burn units as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.
The purpose of this project is to reduce hazardous fuels following thinning and fuelwood removal activities.
“Reducing hazardous fuels will help reduce the threat of high severity, high intensity wildfire to the public, adjacent private property and communities,” Prescott National Forest spokesperson Debbie stated in a news release. “Burning of debris left over from brush-crush and thinning projects require moisture in the surrounding vegetation and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning.”
All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).
Messages will be posted to social media when managed fires are ignited on the Prescott National For-est:
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/)
Twitter (https://twitter.com/PrescottNF?lang=en)
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.
