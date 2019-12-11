Phoenix mayor, Maricopa County board keep welcoming refugees
PHOENIX — Mayor Kate Gallego and leaders of Arizona's largest county Wednesday followed the governor's lead in affirming they will continue to welcome refugees fleeing violence and persecution who have been vetted by U.S. agencies for resettlement.
Gallego said she would inform the U.S. government of her decision in a letter to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.
“As one of the top states for refugee resettlement, Arizona would not be the state it is today without the contributions of refugees,” said the Democratic mayor. “Phoenix remains committed to being a welcoming city for all.”
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed Wednesday to send its own letter.
Phoenix is in Maricopa County. The Board of Supervisors for Pima County, home to Arizona's second-most populated city of Tucson, voted last week to keep accepting refugees.
Republican Gov. Doug Ducey Friday informed the Trump administration of his decision in favor of refugees.
The number of refugees settled in Arizona plunged from 4,110 people in fiscal year 2016 to 998 in 2018, then rose slightly to 1,216 for the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30. They come from countries including Congo, Myanmar and Cuba.
President Donald Trump in September issued an executive order allowing states and cities to reject refugees.
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Mid-week storm moving through Northern Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Dec. 7, 2019
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- American Pickers to film in Arizona
- Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies found identified as married elderly couple
- New actions approved in Yavapai County's push toward $70M bond issue for jail in Prescott
- Photos/Video: Prescott celebrates with Christmas parade, courthouse lighting
- School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: