Phoenix company awarded ‘Angel of the Year’ title

Phoenix — Desert Financial Credit Union has earned the title “Angel of the Year” at the first annual AZ Big Media Az Business Angels Awards, held at Chateau Luxe on Thursday, Nov. 7. Az Business Angels magazine and the Arizona Community Foundation created the awards to pay tribute to Arizona’s not-for-profit community and honor the business community that supports it. Desert Financial was honored with the top business award for its ongoing philanthropic giving, volunteerism and community-centric work.

The credit union was founded 80 years ago in the spirit of philanthropy by 15 teachers with just $78.75 between them. Today, the credit union works to pay that founder’s spirit forward in many ways.

In the first six months of 2019, for example, Desert Financial has donated time and funds to more than 130 local Valley nonprofits. In addition, the credit union’s scholarship program specifically rewards high school students who have volunteered in the community. This year, $47,500 in scholarships were given to 15 students, representing 500 hours of local service.

Another example was during the company’s June leadership retreat. Nearly 150 Desert Financial leadership team members fanned out across the Valley, volunteering at 15 area nonprofits. Nearly 600 hours of service later, each nonprofit had key projects completed and received a parting surprise; $1,078.75 donated by Desert Financial.

The efforts also extend to large-scale fundraising. In March of 2019, the credit union hosted the Desert Financial Foundation Charity Golf Tournament, raising $460,000 to benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s ‘1 Darn Cool School.’ The annual golf tournament originated in 1999, and since that time has raised more than $4.4 million toward the cause.

It is this obvious care for local businesses, culture and philanthropy that earned Desert Financial Credit Union the Az Business Angel of the Year as one of the Valley’s most committed “Angels.”

The first Az Business Angels Awards were sponsored by Wafd Bank Arizona and the Arizona Community Foundation. For a complete list of award winners, visit https://azbigmedia.com/business/business-angels/here-are-the-winners-of-the-first-az-business-angels-awards/.

Information provided by AZ Big Media