OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 11
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Pixie Anne Ginsbach

Pixie Anne Ginsbach

Pixie Anne Ginsbach

Originally Published: December 11, 2019 8:41 p.m.

Pixie Anne Ginsbach, a resident of Arizona for more than 60 years, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was 68 years old.

At the time of her death, she was having medical treatments in Mesa.

Her family moved to Prescott in the summer of 1961 and soon after she enrolled in Sacred Heart School where she attended through eighth grade. Soon to become a badger at Prescott High School, she was a graduate of the class of 1970.

Pixie, called by her middle name, Anne, by some friends and family, was a caregiver of extraordinary measure, for both her father and mother, as well as a number of elderly friends. For more than a decade, until 2018, she operated her own housekeeping services business covering Prescott and Prescott Valley. She was born on December 2, 1951, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In August of 1959, her parents moved the family to Arizona, settling in Casa Grande for the first two years before moving to Prescott in the summer of 1961.

Her parents Francis N. Ginsbach and Iva (Erickson) Ginsbach predeceased her. She is survived by her sister, Pam Ginsbach Deichmeister (Robert) of Alexandria, Va., her brother, Tim Ginsbach (Jean) of Phoenix, two nephews, two nieces, and seven grandnephews.

The family will receive friends and guests for a visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Avenue in Prescott. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, December 12, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury Drive in Prescott, followed by a graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery, 1051 Willow Creek Road in Prescott.

Heritage Memory Mortuary handled the arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary notice: Pixie Anne Ginsbach
Obituary: Ellin DiCarlo Farmer
Obituary: Judith Ann Duran
Obituary: Anna (‘Ann,’ ‘Annie’) Smith
Obituary: Judith Anne Raessler

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries