Obituary Notice: Mary (Lombardi) Annecchini

Mary (Lombardi) Annecchini, 94, of Prescott, Arizona was born on August 23, 1925 in Kiskimere, Pennsylvania and passed away on December 9, 2019 in Prescott. A Memorial Mass to be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 No. Highway 89 in Chino Valley, Arizona. Hampton Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.