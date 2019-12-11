Obituary: Jack Newton Williams
Jack was born in Greeley, Colorado to Ralph and Olive (Newton) Williams. After graduating from Greeley High School in 1952, he entered the U.S. Navy where he spent 8 years serving around the world.
After attending Colorado State University, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 3 years, including Vietnam. In 1966 he began a career with Bell Telephone from which he retired in 1990. He was an avid sportsman and loved his CU Buffalos, Denver Broncos, playing duplicate bridge, golf, camping, fishing and traveling.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristen Sels, 2 grandchildren and his wife of 40 years, Patricia Ireland-Williams. His wishes are that his cremains be buried next to his father in the Newton family plot in Greeley, Colorado. A private ceremony will occur in 2020.
We greatly appreciate the personal care given to Jack during his time at Glassford Place Assisted Living as well as the care and support of Hospice of the Pines. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
Jack’s request is that any memorials be given to the Yavapai Humane Society in his name.
Information provided by survivors.
