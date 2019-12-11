Mountain Oak School's 'Winter Faire', Dec. 14
A fun day filled will vendors and activities for everyone
There is something for everyone at Mountain Oak School's "Winter Faire", 1455 Willow Creek Rd. in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Local artisans will be selling a variety of one-of-a-kind hand-crafted goods and homemade soup and bread. Come and make your own felted wool gnome, create a beautiful glass window charm and try hand dipping beeswax candles.
Children will also enjoy the puppet shows, face painting, a special appearance for story time with Smokey the Bear and a drum circle around the fire pit with our music teacher (conditions permitting).
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
