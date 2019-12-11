OFFERS
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 11
Weather  51.0 weather icon
More than 10 pounds of heroin seized during traffic stop in Camp Verde
Narcotics hidden in false floor of truck bed tool box

Eduardo Bojorquez-Obeso was arrested after a large amount of narcotics was found in his truck during a traffic stop in Camp Verde Dec. 4, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Eduardo Bojorquez-Obeso was arrested after a large amount of narcotics was found in his truck during a traffic stop in Camp Verde Dec. 4, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Dan Engler, The Verde Independent
Originally Published: December 11, 2019 2:46 p.m.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Vader with 10 pounds of heroin seized during a traffic stop in Camp Verde Dec. 4, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

CAMP VERDE – A Nogales man has been arrested for allegedly transporting more than 10 pounds of heroin following a Dec. 4 traffic stop on North Interstate 17 at Middle Verde Road.

A Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated the traffic stop of a white 2011 Ford F 150 for equipment and moving violations, according to a news release from YCSO Public Affairs Supervisor Dwight D’Evelyn.

“The extremely nervous driver and only occupant was identified as 47-year-old Eduardo Bojorquez-Obeso from Nogales, Arizona,” according to D’Evelyn. “Eduardo indicated he was traveling to Flagstaff from Nogales to pick up a friend, then return to Nogales the same day.”

During contact with the driver and based on his training and experience, the K9 deputy suspected Bojorquez-Obeso was transporting illegal drugs. Although Eduardo consented to a vehicle search, the K9 deputy elected to deploy his certified K9 partner, “Vader,” for an exterior sniff of the truck. During the walk around, K9 Vader alerted to the odor of drugs in the truck bed area, according to D’Evelyn.

Checking for the source of the odor, deputies found a large quantity of narcotics in a false floor of the toolbox in the bed of the truck. Deputies noted numerous expensive power tools were in the bed of the truck, but the toolbox was empty.

Deputies found a large quantity of narcotics in a false floor of the toolbox in the bed of the truck during a traffic stop in Camp Verde Dec. 4, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

During further examination, it was determined this was a heroin load. Further inspection at the sheriff’s evidence facility revealed the seven packages each weighed 1.5 pounds for a total weight of 10.5 pounds of heroin. The estimated street value exceeds $450,000.

Detectives from PANT, Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking, were notified and will be handling the follow-up investigation.

Bojorquez-Obeso was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including transportation of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He remains in-custody on a $100,000 bond.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov.

