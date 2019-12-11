Letter: Other examples
Editor:
Does it seem to anyone else that there is a definite “Cult” surrounding Donald Trump? I say this because most of the Senate backs him up on his tweets that Russia did not meddle in our elections, in spite of our own national intelligence committees that say they did. Other examples are too numerous to list. How about Trumps infatuation with many of the world’s dictators.
It certainly reminds me of the Jonestown cult. Only thing missing is the Kool-Aid. On a recent trip to Washington D.C. they are selling red baseball caps that say “Trump/Putin 2020”
John Shebek
Prescott
