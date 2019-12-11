OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 11
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Lawmaker aims to force state health officials to use medical marijuana for autism

The proposal by Rep. Diego Espinoza, D-Tolleson, would add “autism spectrum disorder’’ to the list of what a 2010 voter-approved law considers “debilitating medical conditions’’ for which a doctor can recommend the use of marijuana by patients. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services, file)

The proposal by Rep. Diego Espinoza, D-Tolleson, would add “autism spectrum disorder’’ to the list of what a 2010 voter-approved law considers “debilitating medical conditions’’ for which a doctor can recommend the use of marijuana by patients. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services, file)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For the Courier | azcapmedia
Originally Published: December 11, 2019 7:57 p.m.

PHOENIX — A state lawmaker is seeking to force state health officials to do something they have previously rejected: allow the use of medical marijuana to treat autism.

The proposal by Rep. Diego Espinoza, D-Tolleson, would add “autism spectrum disorder’’ to the list of what a 2010 voter-approved law considers “debilitating medical conditions’’ for which a doctor can recommend the use of marijuana by patients. Espinoza said parents want that as an option for treating some of the symptoms as an alternative to other medications.

HB 2049 also would allow the use of marijuana by those who are suffering from opioid use disorder. Espinoza said he sees the use of marijuana as far preferable to people dying in his legislative district from overdoses.

The 2010 law allows doctors to recommend marijuana to those who suffer from certain listed conditions, ranging from cancer, glaucoma, AIDS and Crohn’s disease to seizures, severe nausea and severe and chronic pain. But the law also allows state health officials to add conditions themselves — if they believe it is medically justified.

Parents of some children with autism made such a request two years ago only to have their plea rejected. That decision was upheld last year, with a state hearing officer concluding that the petition “failed to provide evidence that the use of marijuana will provide therapeutic or palliative benefit to an individual suffering from ASD.’’

Espinoza’s bill would eliminate the need for health department approval — or even medical studies — by getting legislators to add autism into the list of permitted conditions in the Arizona Medical Marijuana Act. But he said bypassing the department does not bother him.

He pointed out that Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation earlier this year adding autism to the list of conditions for which medical marijuana can be recommended.

“In Colorado there are families that actually have results based on what their children have been experiencing by taking that medical marijuana,’’ Espinoza said. He said it appears to be a better alternative that other medications now available that can have side effects.

“So how could you deny, especially a parent that’s willing to try that ... transition into this alternative to see if that would be a better alternative for them?’’ Espinoza asked. And he said there’s no reason for parents to have to move to Colorado to get the drugs they need for their children.

Nor is he deterred by the lack of the kind of studies that the health department recognizes as proving that marijuana is effective in helping children with autism.

“I can share with you that I have worked with constituents in my district that their sons and daughters in that realm have had tremendous results,’’ Espinoza said. “I’ve actually seen it firsthand.’’

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries