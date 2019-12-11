Hundreds set to perform as Acker Night extends its musical reach

The music at the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase will have an even greater reach this year, said J. S. Acker Music Park Association President Scott Currey.

“We’ve extended to the little church on Carleton, there’s going to be a famous pianist in there playing the piano. On South Montezuma, we’re going a block above Goodwin, so we’re really kind of stretching out this year for places,” Currey said. “No matter where you park on the outside of town, when you walk in, you don’t have to walk downtown to see the show, you’ll start seeing it on the outskirts.”

The church Currey mentioned is the Prescott Wedding Chapel at 105 W. Carleton, and features The Music of David Henderson. That’s just one of more than 500 performances in more than 130 locations for the Friday, Dec. 13, event which sees a variety of entertainment from rock and roll and jazz to country and bluegrass to dancing and street performances, Currey said. It’s even drawing musicians from other countries, he said. For the first time ever, Sister Cities is taking part and the Sister City Caborca Choir from Caborca, Mexico is performing at the First Congregational Church located at 216 E. Gurley St., Currey said.

Other performers this year include Heart & Cheer at the Lone Spur Café, 106 W. Gurley St.; The Gurley Girls at 1881 Spirits, 144 S. Montezuma St.; TBoogie & The Night Owls at Hair Station 105, 218 W. Goodwin St.; Adam and Friends at The Marketplace, 117 N. Cortez St., Fusion of Movement on the steps of the east side of the courthouse and much more.

In the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center this year is the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance, Currey said. Sugar & the Mint, who performed there last year, have decided to join the audience and watch the groups performing this year, he said.

“Sometimes when you play every year, people say how wonderful Acker is, they say ‘I don’t know. I’ve never experienced it,” Currey said. “You know then, when you come back and play, what a nice thing you’re doing for the community.”

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St. The second floor of the building features Yavapai College Adult Contemporary Jazz and the third floor will have La Tierra School and the Park Avenue Theatre Show Choir

A full list of performers and their locations can be found online at www.ackernight.com.

The opening ceremony begins at 5 p.m. and features the Prescott High School Chamber singers, the community sing “Hallelujah Chorus” and bagpipe music. The performers begin in their locations at 5:30 p.m.

Every business hosting a performer will have tip bags and members of the Prescott High School Marching Band will be at different parts of downtown with some, Currey said. In honor of J. S. Acker’s love of children’s music, all the money collected in those bags goes toward music programs for the Prescott, Humboldt and Chino Valley Unified School Districts and youth scholarships for music lessons, instruments and local youth performing arts programs. Last year, the association was able to give 58 private scholarships for music lessons and $5,000 to each school district for their music program, Currey said.

Road One South set a record for local business contributions last year, and is looking to do it again, drummer Dwight D’Evelyn wrote in an email.

“We will feature a very talented student from Bradshaw Mountain High School during parts of the show,” D’Evelyn wrote. “We will also give away band hats and coffee cups for selected larger donations while encouraging audience participation during some of the Christmas songs.”

Road One South will be at Country Bank, 147 N. Cortez St.

The biggest contributor to Acker Night is Fancy That! which sells Acker Night scarves, Currey said. They are $10, go on sale at noon Friday and all of the money goes to the cause, he said.

Fancy That! is located at 124 S. Granite St. and features Mick Shepherd.

When it comes to parking, people are encouraged to come downtown early and not to forget about Uber, Lyft and taxis, Currey said. There is parking at Prescott Mile High Middle School, 300 S. Granite St., which has room for 100 cars, Currey said. Limited shuttle service will also be provided from 5 to 9 p.m. going from the event to Augie’s in Fronter Village, 1721 Highway 69, where RC Blair is scheduled to perform. Additional parking is available at Cowgirl Country Antiques, 324 S. Montezuma St., which has music by Treble and Bass.