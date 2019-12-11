Holiday Shopping: 'Christmas Craft Fair', Dec. 14
Originally Published: December 11, 2019 11:55 p.m.
Come and get some holiday shopping done at the "Christmas Craft Fair" at Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd. starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The mall will be filled with vendors selling one-of-a-kind, unique items that will make perfect gifts.
For more information, e-mail info@theprescottgatewaymall.com or visit theprescottgatewaymall.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event
