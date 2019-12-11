OFFERS
Editorial: Voters, don’t mind that man behind the curtain

Gov. Doug Ducey

Gov. Doug Ducey

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 11, 2019 9:44 p.m.

A story this week about Gov. Doug Ducey stating Arizona could do “just as well” without certain county officials, appears to have links to controversy.

First, his remarks are 180 degrees different from what he said in October in the midst of the case involving Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen. Ducey said that the indictment of Petersen on various charges related to his running an adoption ring shows there is a need for a procedure to remove a sitting elected assessor from office.

Secondly, Ducey has repeatedly stated: “I’m not looking to take the vote away from the people.”

Finally, the governor himself started as state treasurer, a post that would be grouped as “ministerial” in nature, like the positions of county assessor, treasurer, recorder and the clerk of superior court.

So what is it?

While the governor has the right to change his mind, we find it puzzling Ducey would wade into the fray surrounding positions created through the Arizona Constitution — as well as weighing in on Petersen’s travails.

Petersen is currently suspended after that county’s Board of Supervisors concluded he was neglecting his duties, at least in part because he had been locked up after his arrest. Under state law that suspension can last no more than 120 days. And Petersen is seeking reinstatement, especially after an outside report concluded earlier this week there was no evidence that he had failed to fulfill any of his legal obligations.

Since he has been locked up, and if he has not failed to fulfill his obligations, we must assume that is why Ducey sees the position as unneeded.

The ironic part is these positions, especially that of assessor, have been among the most controversial over the past decade or more during election time in Yavapai County.

Ducey counters that “… I think sometimes people can see in a position like this that you could appoint a qualified expert who could do the work as well.”

That is the key: who is doing the appointing?

The framers of the Arizona Constitution had it right, making these elected posts, keeping the “appointing” out of the hands of “powers that be.”

This also is why the governor should not be the person who designates the members of the Arizona Corporation Commission. Changing that panel from elected to appointed members has been floated before — by the governor.

Ducey appears here more like the Wizard of Oz, pulling strings without knowledge, than someone who understands what counties or voters need.

Government that has voters legitimately selecting their leaders is best.

It is called democracy, rather than autocracy.

More like this story

Ducey: Arizona could do just as well without certain elected officials
Gov. Ducey calls for Petersen resignation; asks for procedure to oust elected county official when necessary
Yavapai County officials weigh in on Maricopa County Assessor dilemma
Gov. Ducey names Bill Montgomery to state Supreme Court
Libertarian party claims Gov. Ducey acted illegally in delaying election for McCain’s seat

