OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 11
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Birding: A new resource is available on native plants

Courier Columnist Eric Moore.

Courier Columnist Eric Moore.

By Eric Moore
Originally Published: December 11, 2019 7:44 p.m.

Throughout the year, I have the opportunity to do a lot of speaking engagements to a variety of organizations—home owners associations, service clubs, and nature-oriented clubs. Frequently, the topic of my presentations touches on the relationship between native plants and wild birds.

 The wild bird species that occur in this area have been here for millennia, as have the different types of native plants that occur in the Arizona Central Highlands. The birds and plants have co-evolved and have a mutually beneficial relationship—sometimes we refer to this as a symbiotic relationship.

Wild birds perform several roles that benefit plants—they are seed dispersal agents, they are pollinators, and they ‘plant’ future generations of plants by burying seeds and nuts which they cache for later use. Some of these buried seeds are lost to the birds’ memory and end up germinating—creating plants that will provide the seeds and nuts for future generations of birds.

In turn, plants provide several benefits to birds. They provide sources of food in the form of nectar, seeds, nuts and berries. Plants also provide shelter for birds—places where they can roost at night, and where they can escape predators. Plants also provide places for birds to rear their young.

It is safe to say that birds could not survive without plants, and that plants would not be successful in propagating without the assistance of wild birds. Yards with native plants are far more successful in attracting a variety of wild bird species. Yards landscaped with non-native plants or with decorative rocks are like a fixer-upper to birds — they need some work!

The varied habitats found in central Arizona are unique. We frequently refer to this area as the Central Highlands, or the Mogollon Highlands. Extending from New Mexico and across most of Arizona, this elevated land form is different from the area to the south of us—the Sonoran Desert—and the area to the north of us — the Colorado Plateau.

The biotic communities found in this region are unique to our area — which makes the birds unique to our area. Birds are habitat specific — their genetic makeup and biology dictate where they occur based on their specific dietary needs. For example, you would never find a Steller’s jay in a grassland habitat, any more than you would find a western meadowlark in a ponderosa pine forest.

Using Prescott as an example, look how varied the habitats are in our area. If you live in TimberRidge, you are surrounded by ponderosa pines. However, if you live in Prescott Lakes, you have low, scrubby plants such as scrub oak and cliff rose. If you were interested in making your yard bird-friendly, how would you know what native plants to add to your yard?

I am happy to announce that a new plant book has just been published that is specific to our region. The book is titled, “Woody Plants of the Mogollon Highlands,” and is authored by two long-time Prescott residents — Carl and Joan Tomoff — and is published by the Prescott-based Natural History Institute. This book is a must-have for anyone wanting to know what native plants are found in this part of Arizona and how they can improve the habitat in their yard.

Each year I add plants to my yard that occur in the Prescott area to supplement the types of plants that occur naturally, such as ponderosa, pinyon, juniper and scrub oak.

For example, earlier this year I added Arizona walnut, mountain mahogany, manzanita and bear grass to my yard to make it more attractive to a wider variety of birds. I encourage you to do the same!

Until next week, Happy Birding!

Eric Moore is the owner of Jay’s Bird Barn, with two locations in northern Arizona — Prescott and Flagstaff. Eric has been an avid birder for over 50 years. If you have questions about wild birds that you would like discussed in future articles, email him at eric@jaysbirdbarn.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries