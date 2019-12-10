‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremonies set for Dec. 14

The Prescott National Cemetery and Heritage Memorial Park in Dewey are hosting the annual wreath-laying ceremony with Wreaths Across America on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The event at Prescott National Cemetery, 500 Highway 89 North, and at Heritage Memorial Park, 12000 E. Heritage Memorial Lane in Dewey, are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

PRESCOTT

Visitors are asked to park at the nearby Northern Arizona VA Health Care System building. A free shuttle service begins at 8:30 a.m. with the last shuttle leaving for the cemetery at 9:45 a.m.

For more information about the parking and shuttle service, contact Darren Driggs at 253-973-2867, or email pncwaa@gmail.com. Becky DuRocher is also available at 928-445-4860, ext. 7569.

DEWEY

Chapter 16 of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization in the quad-city area will be on hand to lay wreaths Saturday during the national event at 10 a.m.

For more information, or to donate to the Wreaths Across America events at Prescott National Cemetery and Heritage Memorial Park, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

BACKGROUND

Today, volunteers place holiday wreaths to honor and remember America’s veterans at more than 100 VA national cemeteries, in addition to Arlington National Cemetery and state veteran cemeteries, as part of the annual Wreaths Across America event.

Burial in a VA national cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces and veterans who have met minimum active duty service requirements, as applicable by law and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.

— The Daily Courier