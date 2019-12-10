CVUSD Student of the Week: Jayleen

We are so lucky to have Jayleen in our class. Jayleen always comes to school with a smile on her face, ready to learn. Her sense of humor keeps up smiling and helps make our day fun.

Jayleen loves to draw and to color. She is a wonderful artist. It doesn’t matter if she is using crayons, markers, or paint, her pictures are beautiful.

When she grows up, Jayleen may decide to be a teacher. Or maybe she will be a doctor. She has many years to decide. I do know that whatever she decides, she will do a great job and she will make the world a better place.

Information provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.