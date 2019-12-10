OFFERS
Tue, Dec. 10
Straight talk: Different types of dementia, part 2

By Dr. Mitchell Gelber, Courier Columnist
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 8:35 p.m.

This is part 2 in the discussion of types of dementia. Part 1 outlined Alzheimer’s, vascular disease, Lewy-body, Parkinson’s disease and Fronto-temporal disease. This article continues with other diseases that could lead to dementia.

Huntington’s disease: The early symptoms involve twitches (often in the face) and progress to a general jerking of the body, known as Huntington’s Chorea (dance). These symptoms are due to a deterioration of the areas of the brain that control movements. Dementia sets in and becomes progressively worse.

Substance abuse: Drugs such as alcohol, can result in brain deterioration and dementia. The cognitive effects must be due to brain deterioration rather than to intoxication or withdrawal. The substance use is chronic and may combine with other brain disease to produce the loss of intellectual clarity and affective disturbance.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE): A progressive degenerative disease of the brain found in people with a history of repetitive brain trauma (often athletes, military), including symptomatic concussions and symptomatic subconcussive hits to the head that do not cause symptoms. The most common symptoms are dementia and parkinsonism, which can appear many years after the trauma ends. A protein called Tau forms clumps that slowly spread throughout the brain, killing brain cells. People may experience problems with thinking and memory, including confusion, impaired judgment, and may also develop slurred speech & poor coordination and, eventually, progressive dementia.

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI): Recognized as an important risk factor for the long-term cognitive health of military personnel, particularly considering evidence that TBI increases risk for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Although much of the research has focused on the increased risk associated with moderate-to-severe brain injuries, emerging evidence suggests that mild head injuries, particularly repeated mild injuries, may also serve as a risk factor.

The link between TBI and risk for dementia later in life has been repeatedly established in the literature. World War II veterans found a two- to fourfold increase in dementia in veterans with a history of moderate-to-severe TBI. Additionally, studies show that a history of moderate-to-severe TBI earlier in life is reported more frequently in individuals with dementia compared with controls. Systematic reviews conclude an increased risk of dementia with a history of at least one moderate-to-severe TBI compared with those with no TBI history.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD): A mechanism possibly linking PTSD to dementia is chronic stress. Stress may damage the hippocampus, a brain structure crucial for memory and learning. Others have found that veterans with PTSD have smaller hippocampal volumes, which are correlated with deficits in short-term memory performance. Smaller hippocampal volumes have been associated with poor cognitive function and increased risk of dementia in healthy elderly people. It is possible then that PTSD leads to hippocampal atrophy, which, in turn, increases risk of cognitive deficits and dementia, especially during short-term follow-up, or that a smaller hippocampus is a predisposition factor for both PTSD and dementia.

HIV infection (AIDS): Human immune deficiency virus that leads to a reduction of white blood cells that fight infections, and therefore the individual’s ability to fight off other infections is reduced. The resulting condition is known as AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). Uncontrolled brain infections can result in progressive deterioration of the brain and dementia.

Early onset Alzheimer’s disease: This form of AD can develop in early adulthood, and is usually detected in a person when in their 40s & 50s. Early onset AD accounts for approximately 5% of all diagnosed AD. Some cases are caused by an inherited change in one of three genes, resulting in a type known as early-onset familial Alzheimer’s disease, or FAD. For other cases of early-onset Alzheimer’s, research suggests there may be a genetic component related to factors other than these three genes. Early- and late-onset Alzheimer’s have mostly the same symptoms with primary loss in cognitive changes.

Information regarding these disorders has been gathered by several sources and available upon request.

I appreciate the input and encourage readers to reach me at drgelberprescottdailycourier@gmail.com with comments, suggestions and questions.

A second education series on dementia is offered on four consecutive Mondays in January. This series focuses on mid-stage disease process and difficulty with significant transitions. Contact me: 928-777-0919 or drmitchellgelber.com

Until next time.

