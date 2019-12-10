Self-defense seminar on tap for PUSD

Wanting to arm the community with some self-defense knowledge, a couple local martial arts instructors are hosting a free seminar for Prescott Unified School District (PUSD) staff, students and family members Saturday, Dec. 14.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon in the Prescott High School wrestling room.

Offering the service are Dennis Goldsmith of Ganbare Shotokan Karate of Prescott and Alex Morris of Shin Pu Ren Family Karate of Prescott Valley.

“We’re just going to come together and hopefully instill some confidence and empower some people to be able to protect themselves,” Goldsmith said.

Goldsmith said the timing seems appropriate for such an event given the alleged assault and kidnapping of a Prescott High School student in late October

“I thought that now more than ever people need to feel this sense of security and feel like they can go outside of their house and walk around town without fear of being assaulted or abducted; or at least have the confidence to protect themselves if something like that were to ever happen to them,” he said.

PUSD Superintendent Joe Howard said the district has offered self-defense classes before, and will often take up opportunities such as this to further that education.

“We excited about it,” Howard said. “We think it’s pretty cool.”

Those wishing to participate in the seminar must pre-register for the event by Thursday, Dec. 12. This can be done by visiting ganbarekarate.com/selfdefense.

For more information, call or text 928-851-6966 or email ganbarekarate@gmail.com.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.