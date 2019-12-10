OFFERS
School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road

Emergency personnel assess the wellbeing of children who were on a Prescott school bus that crashed into a power pole in Prescott Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, 2019. (Brian Bergner/Courier)

Emergency personnel assess the wellbeing of children who were on a Prescott school bus that crashed into a power pole in Prescott Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, 2019. (Brian Bergner/Courier)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 9:48 a.m.

A Prescott school bus with seven children on it crashed into a power pole and caused a closure of Iron Springs Road to westbound traffic Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, according to the Prescott Police Department (PPD).

The bus driver reportedly veered off the road near Iron Springs and Meadow Ridge roads. Police said it was a slow speed crash.

One student passenger and the bus driver were transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center for back pain, police said.

Everyone else on the bus was assessed and parents of all seven children were contacted, according to a post on the Prescott Unified School District Facebook page.

“Safety is always our number one priority and we hope all involved in this accident are doing well,” the post stated.

Westbound Iron Springs Road from Gail Gardener Way to Meadow Ridge Road was temporarily closed while traffic officers investigated and cleared the scene.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

