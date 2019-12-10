School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road

A Prescott school bus with seven children on it crashed into a power pole and caused a closure of Iron Springs Road to westbound traffic Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, according to the Prescott Police Department (PPD).

The bus driver reportedly veered off the road near Iron Springs and Meadow Ridge roads. Police said it was a slow speed crash.

One student passenger and the bus driver were transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center for back pain, police said.

Everyone else on the bus was assessed and parents of all seven children were contacted, according to a post on the Prescott Unified School District Facebook page.

“Safety is always our number one priority and we hope all involved in this accident are doing well,” the post stated.

Westbound Iron Springs Road from Gail Gardener Way to Meadow Ridge Road was temporarily closed while traffic officers investigated and cleared the scene.

