Raising Prescott: Volunteer cops take it on the chin every day, but still shine

Remember those days in high school when a substitute teacher appeared out of nowhere and your first thought may or may not have been, “Guess we get an easy day today!”

Full disclosure, my thoughts were usually along these lines. Hey, cut me some slack, I was a late bloomer and didn’t realize the importance of academics until college.

Back in the classroom, when that ever-so-sweet substitute quickly burst your “I get to do nothing” bubble with packets of homework and a video to watch, the class usually let out a collective sigh as if to say, “You have to be kidding.”

Well, a few years back I became a substitute teacher for the first time in Phoenix. And let me tell you, kids smell a sub a mile away like blood in the water. They immediately try to take advantage of the situation, and likely do things they wouldn’t normally do when their normal teacher is around.

This of course isn’t a fact with every student in every school, but you get the picture.

So when I had to cover the Prescott Unified School District bus accident on Iron Springs Road on Tuesday morning, I was able to see firsthand what local volunteer police officers do in our town.

Now I’ve never spent any time as a volunteer policeman for the City of Prescott, or anywhere else for that matter, but I imagine it’s a lot like being a substitute teacher.

I first arrived at the parking lot where students were being picked up by parents and Prescott Police officers, as well as Prescott Fire personnel, were on hand.

A few volunteer police were there; one had to take a family home, the other was directing traffic away from the parking lot and helping keep Iron Springs Road closed.

Well, this fine volunteer officer was getting guff, and a lot of it.

“I have to go to work, you know,” one person shouted.

“I can’t believe this, why are you just standing there?” another one yelled later.

A little while later, one driver tried to run a red light and continue on a road despite three big signs saying, “Road Closed.” The volunteer officers put up their hands and stopped the vehicle, then appeared to calmly help turn the motorist around.

Now, I was in the presence of a few volunteer officers for about 5 minutes Tuesday, so you can imagine the verbal abuse they take when having to set up a post and block a road for an entire morning.

On prescott-az.gov, the mission of the volunteer program has two components. They are:

“The Department will provide a rewarding experience to citizens with a desire to share their time and talents to better their community. Volunteers are furnished with Worker’ Compensation Insurance while on duty. Secondly, the program will provide, through the use of volunteers, quality and cost-effective delivery of services which further the mission of the department to improve the quality of life in our city.”

In 2017, according to the city’s website, department volunteers contributed a total of 7,112 hours to augment the services the police department provides the citizens of Prescott.

That’s equivalent to three full-time employees.

Wow! I must say, these people are heroes in our community. So the next time you’re driving and a road is blocked off for a good reason, remember those volunteer officers are there to help us, and they’re doing it for free.

For free!

Thank you for your service.

