OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 10
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott’s PSPRS debt drops by nearly $13M for 2019

Members of the Prescott City Council get information on the annual report from the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) during a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. The report, which the city received Monday, shows that Prescott’s pension debt dropped by nearly $13 million for 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Members of the Prescott City Council get information on the annual report from the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) during a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. The report, which the city received Monday, shows that Prescott’s pension debt dropped by nearly $13 million for 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 9:26 p.m.

For the second consecutive year, Prescott’s pension debt has gone down by millions of dollars.

In a report at the start of the Prescott City Council’s Tuesday, Dec. 10, meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr announced that this week’s annual report from the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) showed that Prescott’s unfunded liability was down by nearly $13 million for 2019.

That comes after last year’s drop of about $17.4 million in the public-safety pension debt.

Overall, the city reports that its unfunded liability with the PSPRS is down about $30 million since the implementation of Proposition 443 — the three-quarter-cent sales tax increase that voters approved in 2017.

According to the report from PSPRS, the city’s unfunded liability with the pension now stands at $56 million. That is down from 2017’s $86.4 million. The city currently stands at 58.5% funded on its responsibility for the pensions for Prescott’s retired police officers and firefighters, compared with its 30.1% funding level in 2017.

MAKING STRIDES

“We are making tremendous progress,” said Orr, one of the council members who advocated for the 2017 sales tax increase. “We will continue to make strides like this every year, until we are fully funded.”

Prescott Budget and Finance Director Mark Woodfill explained after the meeting that the city paid an additional $14.7 million to the PSPRS in the past fiscal year — all of which was generated through the Proposition 443 sales tax.

Those payments are in addition to the $6 million that the city was required to pay to PSPRS for its Annual Required Contribution (ARC), which includes the normal pension costs, along with the city’s amortized payment toward the unfunded liability.

In total, the city paid about $20.6 million to PSPRS in the past fiscal year.

Without the revenue from the Proposition 443 sales tax over the past two years, Woodfill estimated that the city’s debt likely would currently be in the $90 million range.

“It’s good news,” Woodfill said of the debt reduction. He pointed out that the city is “doing a great job” of increasing its assets with the pension fund.

GETTING A HANDLE ON DEBT

Indeed, the growing debt and the increasing Annual Required Contribution were central to the city’s 2017 push for the sales tax increase as a means of getting the pension debt under control.

The voters approved the tax in August 2017, and the sales tax went into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

In addition to the revenue from the sales tax, the City Council opted in late 2017 to make a lump-sum payment of $11 million to the PSPRS out of its reserve fund.

That payment combined with the $6 million from the sales tax revenue from the first half of 2018, along with a $1 million state contribution to cover the liability for the fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots and the proceeds from the sale of Fire Station 7 and the Hotshot buggies — for a total of $18,604,625 in additional PSPRS payments in the 2018 fiscal year.

Adding in the Annual Required Contribution of $8.7 million, the city ultimately paid the PSPRS $27.3 million for that year.

City Council members have maintained that the approval of Proposition 443 has helped the city to stabilize its general fund, which has allowed it to dedicate money to other needed community projects.

For instance, Greg Mengarelli pointed to the council’s decision to allocate $3.5 million toward the new airport terminal this year.

“We would not be sitting here talking about an airport if it were not for Proposition 443 and getting a handle on the pension debt,” Mengarelli said during Tuesday’s presentation on the airport master plan. Based on the current rate of the sales tax revenue, Woodfill estimated that the city should have its pension debt paid down by the end of 2025.

The aim of Proposition 443 was to nearly pay off the city’s PSPRS debt. The ballot wording stated that the 0.75-percent sales tax would end the earlier of Dec. 31, 2027, or at such time as the city’s PSPRS unfunded liability is $1.5 million or less as determined by actuarial valuation.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

City pays down pension debt to $69M
Prescott Council debate arises over amount going to pay down pension debt
Prescott council to spend $11M on PSPRS debt
Debating 443 PRO: Backers say tax will cover PSPRS debt
Pension debt debate continues in 2019 Prescott Council election

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries