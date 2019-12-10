Prescott Valley in Brief: New Year’s Eve Celebration, fireworks at Findlay Toyota Center

New Year’s Eve Celebration, fireworks at Findlay Toyota Center

Join the Town of Prescott Valley for a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Findlay Toyota Center parking lot, 3201 N. Main St.

Games, hot chocolate, s’mores, and a big bonfire are on tap, with fireworks at 8:30 p.m. and again at midnight. Leave your pets at home for their safety and yours.

Valley of Lights runs through Dec. 30 in Prescott Valley

The Valley of Lights holiday drive-through experience is located east of Fain Park, 2200 N. Fifth St. in Prescott Valley, from 6 to 10 p.m. every night through Monday, Dec. 30.

Enjoy a 1-mile drive through animated and lighted displays, including the popular Snowflake Tunnel and the Western Village. A suggested donation of $5 per car is encouraged and will be collected by folks stationed at the end of the display.

For more information, call 928-772-8857.

Rec ice skating, hockey at Findlay Toyota Center through Jan. 1

Recreational ice skating and ice hockey is being offered at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., in Prescott Valley through Jan. 1.

Bring the family out for some open skating. Skate rentals, sharpening and concessions are available.

Adults 18 years old and older can participate in open hockey sessions and hockey leagues.

For more information on hours, prices, leagues and more, visit findlaytoyotacenter.com/ice-skating.

Author Pam Houston to do talk, sign books Dec. 11

Prescott Valley Public Library presents author Pam Houston from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the library’s first-floor auditorium. Pam Houston is the author of the memoir, “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country,” as well as two novels, “Contents May Have Shifted” and “Sight Hound”; two collections of short stories, “Cowboys Are My Weakness” and “Waltzing the Cat”; and a collection of essays, “A Little More About Me,” all published by W.W. Norton.

Her stories have been selected for volumes of The O. Henry Awards, The Pushcart Prize, Best American Travel Writing, and Best American Short Stories of the Century, among other anthologies. She is the winner of the Western States Book Award, the WILLA Award for contemporary fiction, the Evil Companions Literary Award and several teaching awards.

Houston teaches in the Low Rez MFA program at the Institute of American Indian Arts, is a Professor of English at University of California at Davis, and co-founder and creative director of the literary nonprofit Writing By Writers. She lives at 9,000 feet above sea level near the headwaters of the Rio Grande River.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

PV Library to host ‘Be Creative at PVPL’ event Dec. 13

Prescott Valley Public Library, awarded a 2019 Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant for “Be Creative at PVPL,” will conduct a session from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in the Children’s Programming Room on the second floor.

The grant allows the library to offer monthly art classes designed for the age 50-plus community through April 2020. For December’s class, you will create roses and angels from paper clay. Where will your imagination take you?

Register for classes online at: pvlib.net/classes. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

‘The Gadabouts’ return Dec. 13 to PV Library

At 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., welcome back The Gadabouts.

They will take the stage in the Auditorium, entertaining the crowd with Country, Folk, Bluegrass, Western Swing, Hawaiian, Gospel and Holiday music. Billye Ann, Jim, Ed, Bill and Edie have been entertaining for years, and their variety of instruments will astound and amaze you.

The band’s main objective is to entertain the audience with a wide variety of music, along with light-hearted humor sprinkled throughout the performance. This program’s free and suitable for all ages. No registration required.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Firearm safety class set for Dec. 16, Jan. 13 in Prescott Valley

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, and Monday, Jan. 13, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. is presenting “Firearm Safety: An Informational Presentation, Not a Hands-On Training.” This class, which will take place in the Crystal Room on the third floor, teaches you how to safely handle firearms, including the proper techniques to unload, load and safely store firearms in the home. The presentation will discuss the differences between pistols, revolvers, semi-automatic pistols, single-action and double-action triggers, and rifles. It will also give a short history of firearms, automatic rifles and “Legal for Purchase” AR Series Rifles, as well as rifles of various designs (bolt action, lever action, etc.) and shotguns.



Lewis Johnson will present the class. Johnson’s a retired Army veteran with 10 years of various Infantry assignments. He earned his Green Beret and served in many assignments with the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) until his retirement in 1997. He then became a Certified Peace Officer.

While working for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson served as a Detention Deputy, Detention Sergeant, Patrol Deputy, Field Training Deputy, and a SWAT and NARTA Instructor.

He helped design and instruct the Active Shooter training for NARTA, Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Subject Matter Expert in two Law Enforcement Subjects. He holds a bachelor’s in Criminal Justice and he conducts private Firearms Training.

No registration is needed, but space is limited. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

PV Economic Development Department encourages you to shop local over the holidays

As the holiday shopping season approaches, Prescott Valley residents are most certainly making their lists, checking them twice and mapping out their shopping strategies.

As you develop your gift list, please remember that shopping at any of Prescott Valley’s retail locations, both locally owned businesses and national retailers, not only gets the gift you need but also directly benefits you by paying for community services through sales taxes.

Many major online retailers remit sales tax to Prescott Valley when your items are delivered to an address inside the town’s corporate limits.

Primary funding for the town’s services comes from the collection of a 2.83% sales tax. The Town of Prescott Valley does not assess a property tax.

Your sales tax dollars are used to maintain the roads you drive on every day, support the police officers who serve and protect you, and pay for myriad other day-to-day town services and activities. When you spend your money at retailers in Phoenix, Prescott or elsewhere in Arizona, your money is benefiting other communities.

As you develop your holiday shopping approach, please factor the direct community benefits of shopping locally into your strategy and, above all, have a safe and happy shopping experience and holiday season.

Town of Prescott Valley to play host to Open House events in December, January

Ever want to learn more about the Town of Prescott Valley? Here are some great opportunities for you.

Mark your calendars for the Town of Prescott Valley’s Open House events. This is a chance for you to speak to department directors about anything from budget to volunteering. Town staffers will be on hand to answer your questions about the 2020-2021 budget, police, roads, utilities, water, growth, Parks and Recreation, the public library, and/or volunteer opportunities.

For more information, call 928-759-3100.

The Open House schedule is as follows:

• Wednesday, Dec. 11, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Quailwood Clubhouse, 12725 E. Bradshaw Mountain Road;

• Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5:30 to 7 pm, Granville Community Center, 4401 N. Tuscany Way;

• Tuesday, Jan. 7, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library’s Crystal Room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.;

• Tuesday, Jan. 14, 5:30 to 7 p.m., StoneRidge Community Center, 1300 N. Stoneridge Dr.; and

• Wednesday, Jan. 15, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Pronghorn Ranch Clubhouse, 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Dr.

Nominate man, woman, youth leader of the year

Every year Prescott Area Leadership takes the opportunity to recognize and honor those in the quad-city area who stand tall as leaders in our community. These individuals provide for a positive influence to others and those they represent.

Nominations for the 2020 Man, Woman, and Youth Leader of the Year are now open and may be submitted at https://prescottarealeadership.org/awards.

Nominees will be asked to take part in a mixer on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at which time all will be introduced and asked to share a few words about themselves and their leadership traits.

A select group will then review all nominations in order to narrow down the field to two runners-up in each of the four categories (man, woman, female youth, and male youth) with the selections being made as part of the Prescott Area Leadership Awards Banquet on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Proceeds from these events are used to foster development of effective leadership skills in our community youth. These efforts include awarding of scholarships to each of the male and female Youth Leaders of the Year, as well as $500 each to the male and female finalists, and to fund Quad-city youth participation in the annual Prescott Area Youth Leadership Academy.

For further insight or to become a sponsor feel free to contact Amore Cianciola at amore@hassayampainn.com or 928-777-9550.

Donate for Operation Christmas Child

First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 Highway 89, is looking for donations to Operation Christmas Child through Monday, Nov. 25, and has a goal of 350 boxes.

Donations can be made from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25. For more information, call Evelyn Ross at 509-492-6037

Red Kettle volunteer bell ringers needed

The Salvation Army, serving Chino Valley and Paulden, seeks volunteers to be Red Kettle Bell Ringers at Chino Valley businesses during December prior to Christmas. The blocks of time are two hours on Wednesdays, Fridays or Saturdays. Individuals, families, public offices, Realtors, Church and school groups and businesses are needed to volunteer. A poster with your family, Church, group or business name is allowed to let the community know who you are. Small countertop Red Kettles are also available to place in your business. Join the fun. Please contact AL Gibbons at 928-713-8996 to volunteer.

Town looks to fill vacancies on boards

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission, Building Board of Appeals, and Library Board of Trustees.

On the Arts and Culture Commission, there are two non-voting positions available. This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. It is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. This is a physical commission that requires lifting, bending and the ability to set up and tear down events.

First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applicants are required to attend at least one Arts and Culture Commission meeting prior to an interview being scheduled.

For the Building Board of Appeals, this is a volunteer position filled by appointment of the Town Council. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits. The board meets to review and decide appeals of town building staff decisions. The town encourages prospective board members with backgrounds in building, mechanical, plumbing and electrical trades to apply.

The town also is accepting applications from town residents to serve on the Library Board of Trustees. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the town council. This position requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures. Those appointed must live within the Prescott Valley town limits.

Applications are available in the Executive Management Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center at E. 7501 Skoog Blvd., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. Prescott Valley Public Library

Yavapai College launches program to help students make most of tuition-free college

Yavapai College, which serves more than 7,000 students in the quad-city area, has announced a new initiative designed to help students enroll and graduate on-time while unlocking tuition reimbursement benefits to offset the cost of their degrees.

To develop and operate the program, the college partnered with InsideTrack, a student success organization that supports thousands of programs in driving stronger enrollment, completion and career outcomes for students. At a time when tuition-free college or “college promise” programs are on the rise, YC Promise offers Yavapai County residents who complete their high school diploma or GED an opportunity to earn a tuition-free degree at Yavapai College, if they complete the degree within seven semesters after graduation. The partnership will provide personalized coaching from InsideTrack’s professional coaches to 150 students participating in the program.

Utilizing a blend of structured and on-demand communication via voice, email and text messaging, InsideTrack coaches will work with students to develop critical, non-academic skills, such as time and stress management, planning and self-motivation, to help them successfully navigate challenges outside of the classroom, like balancing academic, campus and professional responsibilities. By providing support to help YC Promise students stay on track, the college aims to sustainably grow the program.

In addition to coaching students in the YC Promise program, Yavapai College also partnered with InsideTrack to better support potential students during the enrollment process.

Starting in late August, InsideTrack engaged nearly 1,300 prospective Yavapai College students, to help them enroll in the YC Promise program, as well as gather information for the institution about why students choose not to enroll at the college or opt into the YC Promise program.

Christmas tree permit rules listed

The Prescott National Forest will likely sell 600 over-the-counter Christmas tree permits this year.

Please note that permits will not be sold out of our Chino Valley Ranger District, as the office will be closed for renovations.

The permit holder is allowed to cut a tree within designated cutting areas between the dates of Nov. 16 through December 25.



Christmas tree permits allows permit holders to cut a tree up to 10 feet tall.

A customer may only purchase one tree permit, which is intended for his or her family. Permits are for personal use only. Trees must be cut within designated cutting areas. There are no refunds on Christmas tree permits.

In addition to the regular Christmas tree permits, up to 100 free Christmas tree permits will be issued forest-wide to 4th Graders that have a valid Every Kid Outdoors pass. In order to receive a free Christmas tree permit, the 4th Grader must be present and possess a valid Every Kid Outdoors pass or voucher. To obtain the pass, please go to https://everykidoutdoors.gov/pass.htm and follow the instructions.

Tree cutters are reminded to be prepared for sudden weather changes and colder conditions when in higher elevations.

A fun family outing can become miserable and even dangerous with a quick change of weather for the unprepared.

The permits expire at midnight on Dec. 25, however forest officials recommend cutting your tree early in the season before the higher elevations are snowbound.

Trees can stay fresh for quite some time if cared for correctly. For more information on Christmas tree permits on the Prescott National Forest, please call the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000.