Pet of the Week: Nutmeg

Meet Nutmeg, an approximately 10-week-old Shibu Inu/Pit Bull mix. Hickory and his 6 siblings (all boys) were surrendered together in the hopes of finding them good, loving homes. Four of them have been adopted and three are patiently waiting. They are full of energy, love, and spunk. They are not house trained yet, but are smart dogs and can be taught easily. P.S. They may have some Shar Pei in them, as well. If you would like to meet these cuties, stop by the shelter or give us a call at 928-636-4223 ext. 7. The Chino Valley Animal Shelter is located at 1950 Voss Drive.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.