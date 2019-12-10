One Man's Rant: Three cheers for October

Chino Valley is a great place to live. That’s why there’s a thriving sense of community hereabouts. With that said, however, I have a brilliant way of making our fair town even better.

It all has to do with the timing of happenings within our municipal borders. When we schedule an event, people show up: A pancake breakfast, a car show, a wine tasting occasion. A garden club plant sale. The 4th of July Celebration. But think about it, some of these outdoor experiences take place when the weather is hot and steamy. Given that life in modern America is defined by comforts such as air conditioning, online banking, grocery home delivery, why should we put up with uncomfortable weather?

From now on, I think we should arrange all outdoor public activities in the month of October. Let’s look at the numbers. October averages 74 degrees in our burg. The average temperature of June, July, August and September combined is 87 degrees. One degree standing alone on a street corner doesn’t make much of a dent, but stitch 13 of them together and you have something to stop traffic. I’m not even talking about monsoon humidity…when we actually have a monsoon.

If we schedule nothing during the summer months, including September, we can all stay in our air-conditioned burrows until it’s a little more commodious outside. That sounds very American to me!

So, let’s think about this. There are 31 days in October. Only one day is taken up with Halloween, right? That leaves 30 days with absolutely no celebratory activities to fill them. I doubt there are 30 special events during June, July, August and sometimes September in Chino Valley each year, so we might even have a day or two left over.



I expect that there will be naysayers who will find criticize my thinking about this whole thing. I know my neighbor Luiz will complain. For example, he and the rest of the contingent of discontent would ask, “How can we celebrate the 4th of July in October?” The solution is so easy, people! On flyers, in newspaper reports and in electronic communications, all we have to do is place an asterisk at the bottom explaining that we’ve moved our observance of independence to the 4th of October for the sake of comfort. If Barry Bonds has an asterisk in the Major League Baseball record book next to his 756 homeruns achieved on August 7, 2007, Chino Valley can use an asterisk now and then. Yes, we can do this! Few of our national holidays are celebrated on the actual historic day anyway: Presidents’ Day, Martin Luther King’s Birthday, St. Swithin’s Day, National Fruitcake Toss Day, etc.

If we celebrate the 4th of July in October, Jim Hubble’s ice cream won’t melt all over his patriotic holiday outer wear. And given the more humane temperatures in October, the celebratory dunk tank would no longer be a major attraction at the Town’s festivities. Consequently, Mayor Darryl Croft wouldn’t be solicited for his annual dousing. And if we switch summer activities to October, Mike Best’s summer-time schedule would free up, allowing time for twice the number of senior soft ball games that probably should remain in the summer months, after all. I’ll bet Jim, Daryl and Mike will sign my date-switching petition. As for the rest of us, since we’ll be sitting indoors in the AC, no more soggy, sticking underwear in the June-to-September heat. How perfect would that be?

All in all, I believe that reassigning summer outdoor activities to October will be an undeniable boon to the Chino Valley citizenry.



To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.