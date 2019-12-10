Obituary: Shirley Paralee Hollingsworth, Feb. 12, 1962- Nov. 28, 2019
Shirley Paralee Hollingsworth, 57, died on November 28, 2019, peacefully at Circle of Life Hospice in Prescott, Arizona.
Shirley was born February 12, 1962 in Eagar, Arizona and attended Round Valley High School.
Shirley was predeceased by her son a few months prior to her death.
She is survived by her friends and spiritual community and was a significant and beloved part of the CCJ community (Coalition for Compassion and Justice) where she received assistance with finding the home she resided in prior to her death.
Shirley will be remembered in a service at Hillside Church, 937 Ruth St., in Prescott, on Friday December 13th, 2019.
Those who wish to remember Shirley in a special way may make gifts in her memory to CCJ 531 Madison Ave, Prescott AZ 86301.
