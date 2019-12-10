OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 10
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Shirley Paralee Hollingsworth, Feb. 12, 1962- Nov. 28, 2019

Originally Published: December 10, 2019 9 p.m.

Shirley Paralee Hollingsworth, 57, died on November 28, 2019, peacefully at Circle of Life Hospice in Prescott, Arizona.

Shirley was born February 12, 1962 in Eagar, Arizona and attended Round Valley High School.

Shirley was predeceased by her son a few months prior to her death.

She is survived by her friends and spiritual community and was a significant and beloved part of the CCJ community (Coalition for Compassion and Justice) where she received assistance with finding the home she resided in prior to her death.

Shirley will be remembered in a service at Hillside Church, 937 Ruth St., in Prescott, on Friday December 13th, 2019.

Those who wish to remember Shirley in a special way may make gifts in her memory to CCJ 531 Madison Ave, Prescott AZ 86301.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary Notice: Shirley Hollingsworth
Obituary: Shirley Jean Meyers
A second chance: CCJ partners with Dorn Homes to house those in need
Obituary: Margaret Lynn (Carothers) Fornara
Obituary: Shirley McNeil Wedepohl Bronski Larkin

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries