Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 10
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Obituary: Richard Maldonado, Aug. 7, 1940 - Dec. 5, 2019

Richard Maldonado

Richard Maldonado

Originally Published: December 10, 2019 8:51 p.m.

On Thursday morning, December 5, 2019, Richard Maldonado, 79, peacefully went be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Richard was born August 7, 1940 in Jerome, Ariz., to Victor Maldonado and Lucille Olague and was raised by Luis Paz and Lucille in Prescott, Ariz.

Richard was a leader and loved to teach, which caused him to excel in his many occupations throughout his life including; working in an underground mine at age 14, an electrician, softball coach, basketball coach, construction worker and master machinist/process engineer.

He retired at age 62 and loved attending church, fishing, yard sales and living in Prescott, but more than anything, he loved spending time with his family.

Richard’s generosity and love to all who were privileged to know him was infectious and his family only hopes that they can carry on the testimony of his generosity.

In his first marriage, Richard had three children, Richard, Kathy, and Larry. On October 11, 1975, Richard married the love of his life, Patricia Ann and together they had two sons, David and Michael. He loved his family but most of all he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and faithfully served him in his beloved church The Potter’s House Christian Fellowship Church for 44 years.

Richard was preceded in death by his father Victor, mother, Lucille, step-father Louis and brothers, Ernie Victor and Tony Reuben. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Pat, children David (Kristine), Michael, Richard, Kathy, Larry, numerous grandchildren, a great grandchild, brother, Lou (Nancy), sister, Jessie Ann, cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14th at 10:30 a.m., at The Potter’s House Christian Fellowship Church, 5195 North Highway 89 in Prescott, Pastor Wayman Mitchell will be officiating the service.

Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family. For questions please contact us at (928)445-2221.

