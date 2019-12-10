Letter: Time to reconsider?
Editor:
Regarding “Religion and Trump” Dec. 1, 2019
I am just wondering who made Patrick Leyden God?
I believe it is God in heaven who determines the condition of a man’s or woman’s spiritual heart. I strongly suggest that Mr. Leyden reconsider his remarks. Perhaps he has never heard the scriptures, “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone,” (John 8:7), or “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23). Notice the word ALL.
Many more scriptures speak to this subject, but I will let Mr. Leyden explore them for himself.
Virginia Lewis
Chino Valley
