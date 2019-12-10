OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 11
Weather  40.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Lawyer: Prescott man wrongly accused in 1979 Nevada slaying

Charles Gary Sullivan (left) has been accused of the murder of Julia Woodward (right) in 1979. (AP file images)

Charles Gary Sullivan (left) has been accused of the murder of Julia Woodward (right) in 1979. (AP file images)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 10:08 p.m.

LAS VEGAS — A Prescott, Arizona man jailed in Reno and named by Nevada’s attorney general as the suspect in several slayings of women in Nevada 40 years ago says DNA shows other people had contact with the one woman he’s charged with killing.

Charles Gary Sullivan’s attorney, David Houston, said Monday that DNA from a stain on Julia Woodward’s clothing might show Sullivan had contact with Woodward in 1979, but not that he killed her.

Houston said Sullivan’s murder charge should be thrown out because prosecutors failed to tell a grand jury that DNA showed Woodward had sex with other people, and they improperly compared the crime with Sullivan’s conviction in an unrelated 2007 sex attack in California.

“Even if you believe the DNA evidence, DNA says (Woodward) had sex with other people,” Houston told The Associated Press. “Why aren’t they looking for those people?”

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford’s spokeswoman, Monica Moazez, said prosecutors will respond in court but will not comment about the ongoing cold-case murder prosecution.

Sullivan, now 73, was arrested Aug. 28 in Prescott, Arizona. He pleaded not guilty Nov. 19 in Reno to murdering Woodward during an alleged sex assault in northern Nevada.

Woodward was 20 at the time and lived in the Bay Area town of San Rafael, California. A friend left her in February 1979 at San Francisco International Airport, where she planned to fly to the Reno and Lake Tahoe area. Her bludgeoned body was found the next month off a remote hiking and biking trail outside Reno.

Ford and prosecutor Michael Kovac declared in court filings that Sullivan also is the suspect in the killing of a 17-year-old casino waitress and the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman he once knew, both in the Reno area.

Waitress Jennie Smith’s skeletal remains were discovered in November 1979 off the same trail where Woodward’s body was found. The body of Linda Taylor was never located.

Sullivan has not been charged in the Smith or Taylor cases. He’s due for another court hearing Jan. 30 in the Woodward case.

Prosecutors said both Smith and Woodward had their eyes bandaged, their underwear and identification was stolen, and both were left wearing just one shoe. The grand jury was told that Woodward and the victim in the California case were both bound with self-locking plastic ties.

Houston said Sullivan wasn’t given proper notice of the Washoe County District Court grand jury proceedings, and DNA from Woodward’s clothes only showed that Sullivan had contact with Woodward “at one time.”

“Association is not enough to prove murder,” the defense attorney said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prosecutor: Suspect in 1979 killing may be a serial killer
Arizona man extradited from Yavapai County to Nevada in 1979 killing of woman
Ex-NFL star Hernandez, serving life, acquitted in 2 slayings
Supreme Court: Arizona man can’t be retried for 1st degree murder
Prosecutor in girl's 1988 killing hails genealogy databases

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries