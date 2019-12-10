Lane closures on Highway 169 near Quail Tracks Road set for Dec. 11
Drivers should plan for delays and allow extra travel time
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane closures on north- and southbound Highway 169 while guardrail repair is underway.
The work is scheduled between Quail Tracks Road (milepost 7) and Mojo Trail (milepost 9) from 2 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Motorists should allow extra travel time while the following restrictions are in place:
• Highway 169 will be narrowed to one lane.
• Flaggers and a pilot car will direct drivers through the work zone.
• The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
