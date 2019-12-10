OFFERS
Junior Guerra, D-backs agree to $2.65M deal
MLB

Milwaukee Brewers’ Junior Guerra walks to the dugout after being removed from the game during a game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Milwaukee. (Aaron Gash/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 11:55 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — Right-hander Junior Guerra and the Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a one-year contract that guarantees $2.65 million.

He gets a $50,000 signing bonus payable on Jan. 15 and a $2.5 million salary next year. Arizona has a $3.5 million option for 2021 with a $100,000 buyout, and the option price would escalate by $1 million for 45 games finished or 125 innings pitched next season.

He can earn $500,000 a year in performance bonuses for innings: $100,000 each for 85, 100, 115, 130 and 145. He also can earn $500,000 annually for games finished: $50,000 each for 25 and 30, and $100,000 apiece for 30, 35, 40 and 45.

Guerra was 9-5 with a 3.55 ERA in 71 relief appearances last season for Milwaukee, striking out 77 and walking 36 in 83 2/3 innings. He was primarily a starter from 2016-18 and is 25-21 with a 3.81 ERA in part of five seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2015) and Brewers.

Guerra, who turns 35 in January, became a free agent when Milwaukee failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He has three years, 155 days of major league service and would not be eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season. The deal includes a club option for 2021, and if that is declined Guerra would be eligible for salary arbitration.

More like this story

Catcher Stephen Vogt, D-Backs reach $3 million, 1-year deal
Former YC, ASU pitcher Kelly signs with Diamondbacks
Cole, Rendon among 131 free agents on market
Brewers open spring training with lots of familiar faces
Lamb doubles in 10th, D-backs take wild 4-2 win over Brewers

