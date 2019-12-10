HUSD Student of the Week: Amelia Estrada
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 5:52 p.m.
Congratulations to Amelia Estrada from Mountain View Elementary for being this week’s HUSD Student of the Week.
Amelia is a very hardworking student who strives to complete all of her work on a daily basis. Upon completion of her work, she is eager and ready to help others.
She is very good at problem-solving and is unafraid to ask questions if she does not understand something. Amelia strives to do her best in all academic areas.
Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.
