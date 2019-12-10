Free 'Third Friday Chamber Music Series', Dec. 13
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 4:35 p.m.
This month's "Third Friday Chamber Music Series" will be held one week earlier, on Friday, Dec. 13 at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A & B from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month. This event offers a wide variety of music including:
- Brahms Trio for clarinet, cello, and piano
- Wieniaski Piano Duo for four hands
- Lackner Trio for violin, viola, and piano
- Koechen Trio for bassoon, flute, and clarinet
- Rachmaninoff Vocalise for cello and piano
- Shostakovich Polka for woodwind quintet
- Loeillet Sonata for flute and oboe
This is a free event for adults. All programs are subject to change. For more information, call Bruce or Suzanne at 928-778-6965.
