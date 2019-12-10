Free 'Third Friday Chamber Music Series', Dec. 13

This month's "Third Friday Chamber Music Series" will be held one week earlier, on Friday, Dec. 13 at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A & B from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month. This event offers a wide variety of music including:

Brahms Trio for clarinet, cello, and piano

Wieniaski Piano Duo for four hands

Lackner Trio for violin, viola, and piano

Koechen Trio for bassoon, flute, and clarinet

Rachmaninoff Vocalise for cello and piano

Shostakovich Polka for woodwind quintet

Loeillet Sonata for flute and oboe

This is a free event for adults. All programs are subject to change. For more information, call Bruce or Suzanne at 928-778-6965.

