Festival of Lights: Tree lighting, parade draw hundreds to Civic Center

Christmas cheer and well-wishes for the coming year were on full display during Prescott Valley’s 2019 Holiday Festival of Lights and Night Light Parade Friday, Dec. 6, at the Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd.

Festivities began at 5 p.m. with the Coyote Springs Elementary, Franklin Phonetic School and Bradshaw Mountain Middle School choirs singing Christmas carols in 15-minute intervals. Student participants were all smiles as a sizeable crowd gathered on the Civic Center plaza on a comfortable evening.

Temperatures stayed in the mid- to upper-40s with no wind to speak of, which helped draw hundreds of folks along the parade’s short route around the Civic Center.

Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta followed the students’ caroling when he took the mic on stage and gave a fitting holiday message. Palguta mentioned what he was thankful for and what he hoped the town could accomplish in 2020, including his mission to try and bring a YMCA to Prescott Valley.

Afterwards, Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Marnie Uhl read, “The Night Before Christmas,” to dozens of young children whom she invited to sit with her all along the front of the amphitheater stage.

The main event featured the annual lighting of the Civic Center, which is bigger and brighter this year and covers most of the complex, and the Night Light Parade, which had nearly 50 entries.

The circular parade route started at Findlay Toyota Center off of Main Street and eventually turned east onto Lakeshore Drive and northwest on Skoog Boulevard.

A visit and photos with Santa Claus, who waved to the crowds during the parade atop a brightly-lit Patriot Disposal truck, tied a red ribbon on matters. Children were able to meet with Santa on the third floor of the Civic Center.

Visitors were also welcomed to visit the 18th annual Winter Tree Display at the Civic Center and in the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. The display features several creatively-done holiday trees. It will remain open to the public at both locations through Jan. 3.

