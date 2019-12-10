OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 10
Weather  40.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Festival of Lights: Tree lighting, parade draw hundreds to Civic Center

Prescott Valley’s Civic Center green tree lights. (Doug Cook/Tribune)

Prescott Valley’s Civic Center green tree lights. (Doug Cook/Tribune)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 7:07 p.m.

Prescott Valley Holiday Parade 2019 by Courier Video

Christmas cheer and well-wishes for the coming year were on full display during Prescott Valley’s 2019 Holiday Festival of Lights and Night Light Parade Friday, Dec. 6, at the Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd.

Festivities began at 5 p.m. with the Coyote Springs Elementary, Franklin Phonetic School and Bradshaw Mountain Middle School choirs singing Christmas carols in 15-minute intervals. Student participants were all smiles as a sizeable crowd gathered on the Civic Center plaza on a comfortable evening.

Temperatures stayed in the mid- to upper-40s with no wind to speak of, which helped draw hundreds of folks along the parade’s short route around the Civic Center.

Photo Gallery

2019 Prescott Valley Holiday Festival of Lights & Parade

Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta followed the students’ caroling when he took the mic on stage and gave a fitting holiday message. Palguta mentioned what he was thankful for and what he hoped the town could accomplish in 2020, including his mission to try and bring a YMCA to Prescott Valley.

Afterwards, Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Marnie Uhl read, “The Night Before Christmas,” to dozens of young children whom she invited to sit with her all along the front of the amphitheater stage.

The main event featured the annual lighting of the Civic Center, which is bigger and brighter this year and covers most of the complex, and the Night Light Parade, which had nearly 50 entries.

The circular parade route started at Findlay Toyota Center off of Main Street and eventually turned east onto Lakeshore Drive and northwest on Skoog Boulevard.

A visit and photos with Santa Claus, who waved to the crowds during the parade atop a brightly-lit Patriot Disposal truck, tied a red ribbon on matters. Children were able to meet with Santa on the third floor of the Civic Center.

Visitors were also welcomed to visit the 18th annual Winter Tree Display at the Civic Center and in the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. The display features several creatively-done holiday trees. It will remain open to the public at both locations through Jan. 3.

Doug Cook is a reporter for the Prescott Valley Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott Valley Festival of Lights, Parade set for Dec. 6
Photos/Video: 2019 Prescott Valley Holiday Festival of Lights
Come see the annual Holiday Festival of Lights, Dec. 6
Fun-filled Holiday Festival of Lights Nov. 30
Prescott Valley chamber hosting annual Christmas parade

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries