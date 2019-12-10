OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 10
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Ducey: Arizona could do just as well without certain elected officials

Gov. Doug Ducey speaks Friday to the American Legislative Exchange Council which is meeting this week in Phoenix. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

Gov. Doug Ducey speaks Friday to the American Legislative Exchange Council which is meeting this week in Phoenix. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For the Courier | azcapmedia
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 9:28 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, December 10, 2019 10:04 PM

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey said last week that Arizona could do “just as well’’ without electing certain county officials, like the assessor.

And he even conceded it may be worth discussing whether the voters should be choosing the state treasurer — Ducey’s first elected office that eventually became his stepping stone to governor.

The governor’s remarks are in contrast with what he told Capitol Media Services in October in the midst of the controversy involving Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen. Ducey said that the indictment of Petersen on various charges related to his running an adoption ring shows there is a need for a procedure to remove a sitting elected assessor from office.

But the governor said at the time he was quite happy to keep the procedure for selecting assessors — and other county offices — at the ballot box.

“I’m not looking to take the vote away from the people,’’ he said.

“That’s how the framers of the Arizona Constitution set it up in 1912,’’ the governor explained. “And it’s my job to then execute the laws in that framework.

He also said anyone who wants to alter that is “more than welcome to go to the ballot.’’

“This is the way it’s done,’’ Ducey said after speaking Dec. 6 to members of the American Legislative Exchange Council meeting in Phoenix. “But I think sometimes people can see in a position like this that you could appoint a qualified expert who could do the work as well.’’

For the moment, Ducey said that electing that position remains in the Arizona Constitution and the way county government is set up. He said that, however, doesn’t make it the right answer.

“I think we could do just as well without that,’’ the governor said, But Ducey insisted that “I’m not looking to take the vote away from anyone.’’

Assessor is one of several elected positions in county government which could be considered more ministerial than an actual policy setting office. That includes things like the treasurer, recorder and the clerk of superior court.

But that’s not just true at the county level.

Arizonans also choose the secretary of state, the person who is the chief elections officer and whose responsibilities include things like registering trade names, publishing the administrative register and filing living wills.

And then there’s the treasurer whose office invests state proceeds within laws and rules governing where the dollars can go. Specific decisions generally are left to professional staff.

Ducey, founder of Cold Stone Creamery, burst onto the political scene in 2010, getting elected to that post, using that post in his successful run for governor four years later.

He did not dispute that the post also could be seen as a ministerial position.

“Well, those of course are all discussions for another day,’’ Ducey said.

Petersen is currently suspended after the Board of Supervisors concluded that he was neglecting his duties, at least in part because he had been locked up following his arrest.

But under state law that suspension can last no more than 120 days. And Petersen is seeking reinstatement, especially after an outside report concluded earlier this week there was no evidence that he had failed to fulfill any of his legal obligations.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gov. Ducey calls for Petersen resignation; asks for procedure to oust elected county official when necessary
Yavapai County officials weigh in on Maricopa County Assessor dilemma
Trump selects state treasurer for NASA position
Republican Doug Ducey elected Arizona governor
Ducey to likely see Arizona bills Brewer rejected

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries