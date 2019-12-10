Chino Valley in Brief: Digital speed sign posted near school

The Chino Valley Police Department has installed digital display signs with warning beacons in the area of Territorial Early Childhood Center. Funding for these signs was provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. These signs provide visual notification of speed and have warning beacons to remind drivers they are entering a school zone. Chino Valley Police Department asks drivers to follow state and local laws when operating a motor vehicle, do not drive distracted, use caution when entering a school zone and be on the lookout for pedestrians.

Town offers Citizen’s Academy

The Town of Chino Valley is holding its eight week 2020 Chino Valley Citizens Academy from Thursday, Jan. 23, through Thursday, March 12.

The program, held Thursdays at 6 p.m. in Chino Valley Town Hall, will walk residents through the past, present and future of Chino Valley as presented by elected town officials, departments and staff as well as civic/service organizations and involved local community members.

The first session is titled “The Town of Chino Valley Then-Welcome and History of Chino Valley” and features the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Darryl Croft and Kay Lauster with the Chino Valley Historical Society.

Residents who participate will get the chance to learn about the town’s government, how it works and how it impacts them; meet other active Chino Valley residents and share ideas and learn about opportunities that encourage more involvement in government and policies. Upon completion of the academy, participants will receive a certificate of completion and be recognized in a Chino Valley Town Council meeting.

There is no charge to participate in the program and spots can be reserved online at www.chinovalley.org or at www.chinoaz.net, by calling Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 928-636-2493 or by calling the Town of Chino Valley at 928-636-2646 ext. 1395 or ext. 1203.

Chino Valley Town Hall is located at 202 N. Highway 89.

Chino Valley Youth Football Association seeks board members

The Chino Valley Youth Football Association is looking for board members for its 2020 season. Positions are open to the community and do not require an active child participant in the program. All positions are open for applying and include president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, registration, cheer coordinator, fundraising coordinator, safety coordinator, equipment manager, snack shack coordinator, parent/player liaison and media coordinator.

If no one applies for a position, the current member will hold their position. Votes can be cast by immediate family members of active Chino Valley Youth Football Association participants only.

For more information or for an application, email cvyfacougars@gmail.com.

Christmas books at library

Visit the Friends of the Chino Valley Library Bookstore in December for our large selection of Christmas Children books, Christmas Romance, Cookbooks, Christmas stories and many more.



The bookstore has a selection of Great Read Books. Remember a gently used book makes a great gift and you help support the Library.

Sons of American Revolution seek 2 individuals for lifesaving awards

Prescott Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) seeks to recognize two individuals for the SAR lifesaving award and heroism award.

The SAR lifesaving award recognizes the actions of any person who was directly responsible for the saving of a human life or who prolonged a human life to the extent the victim was still alive upon transfer to the care of medical authorities, even though the victim might expire at a later time.

The SAR heroism award recognizes outstanding bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of imminent danger, i.e., acts which involved great personal courage and risk to the recipient. This is intended primarily for acts by civilians not in uniform but does not exclude police/fireman.

Individuals selected will be honored by Prescott Chapter, SAR in Jan. 2020 at an awards ceremony. Submit nominations to Tim Prater via email timprater86323@gmail.com. For additional information, call/text 928-533-1478.

Toastmasters International comes to quad-city area

Have you ever wished you had a ready answer or a quip when someone spoke to you? Or perhaps, you wished you were more in control of your narrative when being interviewed for a new job position. Most of us have been in those situations, and felt inadequate and unprepared at the time.

Toastmasters International is an organization that was formed to eliminate the fear and anxiety from public speaking. It was organized to help people develop communication and public speaking skills, along with leadership development.

At this time there are three Toastmaster clubs in the area. Another is just getting started and members would welcome any interested people to our meetings which are held at 12:30 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Library. Why not join us and see how interesting a Toastmaster meeting is?

You may contact Garrett Hamlin, 928-800-1000, or Nicky Jenkins, 928-460-0448, for more information.

For more information, call Evelyn Ross at 509-492-6037 or at 928-227-3327.

College launches coaching program to help students make most of college

Yavapai College, which serves more than 7,000 students in the quad-city area, has announced a new initiative designed to help students enroll and graduate on-time while unlocking tuition reimbursement benefits to offset the cost of their degrees.

To develop and operate the program, the college partnered with InsideTrack, a student success organization that supports thousands of programs in driving stronger enrollment, completion and career outcomes for students.

At a time when tuition-free college or “college promise” programs are on the rise, YC Promise offers Yavapai County residents who complete their high school diploma or GED an opportunity to earn a tuition-free degree at Yavapai College, if they complete the degree within seven semesters after graduation. The partnership will provide personalized coaching from InsideTrack’s professional coaches to 150 students participating in the program.

Utilizing a blend of structured and on-demand communication via voice, email and text messaging, InsideTrack coaches will work with students to develop critical, non-academic skills, such as time and stress management, planning and self-motivation, to help them successfully navigate challenges outside of the classroom, like balancing academic, campus and professional responsibilities. By providing support to help YC Promise students stay on track, the college aims to sustainably grow the program.

In addition to coaching students in the YC Promise program, Yavapai College also partnered with InsideTrack to better support potential students during the enrollment process.

Starting in late August, InsideTrack engaged nearly 1,300 prospective Yavapai College students, to help them enroll in the YC Promise program, as well as gather information for the institution about why students choose not to enroll at the college or opt into the YC Promise program.

Nominate man, woman youth leader of the year

Every year Prescott Area Leadership takes the opportunity to recognize and honor those in the quad-city area who stand tall as leaders in our community. These individuals provide for a positive influence to others and those they represent.

Nominations for the 2020 Man, Woman, and Youth Leader of the Year are now open and may be submitted at https://prescottarealeadership.org/awards.

Nominees will be asked to take part in a mixer on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at which time all will be introduced and asked to share a few words about themselves and their leadership traits.

A select group will then review all nominations in order to narrow down the field to two runners-up in each of the four categories (man, woman, female youth, and male youth) with the selections being made as part of the Prescott Area Leadership Awards Banquet on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Proceeds from these events are used to foster development of effective leadership skills in our community youth. These efforts include awarding of scholarships to each of the male and female Youth Leaders of the Year, as well as $500 each to the male and female finalists, and to fund Quad-city youth participation in the annual Prescott Area Youth Leadership Academy.

For further insight or to become a sponsor feel free to contact Amore Cianciola at amore@hassayampainn.com or 928-777-9550.

Red Kettle volunteer bell ringers needed

The Salvation Army, serving Chino Valley and Paulden, seeks volunteers to be Red Kettle Bell Ringers at Chino Valley businesses during December prior to Christmas. The blocks of time are two hours on Wednesdays, Fridays or Saturdays. Individuals, families, public offices, Realtors, Church and school groups and businesses are needed to volunteer. A poster with your family, Church, group or business name is allowed to let the community know who you are. Small countertop Red Kettles are also available to place in your business. Join the fun. Please contact AL Gibbons at 928-713-8996 to volunteer.

Book sale ongoing

Visit Chino Valley Library for Friends Amazon Inventory Clearance Sale through the month of November. We need space for new Amazon listings and have pulled many great books from our inventory. All proceeds benefit the Library located at 1020 Palomino, Chino Valley.

Christmas tree permit rules to follow

The Prescott National Forest will likely sell 600 over-the-counter Christmas tree permits this year.

Please note that permits will not be sold out of our Chino Valley Ranger District, as the office will be closed for renovations.

The permit holder is allowed to cut a tree within designated cutting areas between the dates of Nov. 16 through Dec. 25.



Christmas tree permits allows permit holders to cut a tree up to 10 feet tall.

A customer may only purchase one tree permit, which is intended for his or her family. Permits are for personal use only. Trees must be cut within designated cutting areas. There are no refunds on Christmas tree permits.

In addition to the regular Christmas tree permits, up to 100 free Christmas tree permits will be issued forest-wide to 4th Graders that have a valid Every Kid Outdoors pass. In order to receive a free Christmas tree permit, the 4th Grader must be present and possess a valid Every Kid Outdoors pass or voucher. To obtain the pass, please go to https://everykidoutdoors.gov/pass.htm and follow the instructions.

Tree cutters are reminded to be prepared for sudden weather changes and colder conditions when in higher elevations.

A fun family outing can become miserable and even dangerous with a quick change of weather for the unprepared.

The permits expire at midnight on Dec. 25, however forest officials recommend cutting your tree early in the season before the higher elevations are snowbound.

Trees can stay fresh for quite some time if cared for correctly. For more information on Christmas tree permits on the Prescott National Forest, please call the Bradshaw Ranger District at (928) 443-8000.

Early Head Start Homebase program has openings

Chino Valley Head Start/Early Head Start Homebase currently has openings in its Early Head Start Homebase program. This program is a free service and serves first-time teen and young adult parents, pregnant mothers, children birth to 3 years of age, children with special needs in the home environment — with two playgroups a month at the Chino Valley Head Start Preschool.

Early Head Start engages families by providing ways to build nurturing partnerships among EHS parents, staff and community, providing a positive and individual learning plan developed together by families and home base visitors, prenatal guidance, information on health and activities that help babies and toddlers grow, referral and support assistance for family needs, according to a news release.

For more information or an application, call 928-636-1076 or stop by the preschool at 1985 N. Road 1 West (across the road from the library).

Shelter has 2020 town licenses available

The Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, has 2020 town licenses available. Licenses are $8 for spayed and neutered dogs and $36 for intact dogs. There is an $8 late fee for a license after Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Proof of rabies shots are needed.

All dogs 4 months old or older must have a dog license. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

TOPS group meets each Tuesday

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club #9168 meets each Tuesday in Chino Valley at the Chino Valley United Methodist Church at 725 E. Road 1 South, in Remp Hall (the building between the church and the food bank).

Weigh-in is from 7 to 8 a.m. and the program and meeting are from 8 to 9 a.m. National dues are $32 per year and local dues are $2 per month. For more information about TOPS go to www.tops.org. The first meeting is free and all are welcome.

School district offers healthy meals

The Chino Valley Unified School District is participating in the National School Lunch Program and Breakfast in the Classroom, allowing for Chino Valley High School, Heritage Middle School, Del Rio Elementary School and Territorial Early Childhood Center to offer healthy meals every day.

Breakfast is free for all students, and lunches cost $2.75 at Del Rio Elementary School and Territorial Early Childhood Center and $3 at Chino Valley High School and Heritage Middle School. Children may qualify for free or reduced-price meals of 40 cents per lunch.

Qualifications for children to receive free or reduced-price meals include belonging to a household whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines, belonging to a household that receives public assistance or if the child is homeless, migrant runaway, foster or participates in a Head Start or Even Start pre-Kindergarten program.

Application forms for free or reduced-price meals are being distributed to all households and are available in the front office at each school or at the district office, 650 E. Center St. One application is required for all children in a household. For more information, call Food Service Coordinator Lorie Smith at 928-583-5409 or email Smith at lsmith@chinovalleyschools.com.