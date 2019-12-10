Chamber restarts ambassador program in Chino Valley

After more than five years of being without a Chamber Ambassador Program, the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing it back, said Executive Director Lorette Brashear.

“The Chamber Ambassador Program is a vital piece of the chamber,” Brashear said. “I just thought it was a necessary component and it was time we bring it back.”

The reason she wanted to restart the program is because it’s a good way to welcome new members to the chamber, she said.

It also ensures local businesses are present at ribbon cuttings and grand openings with ambassadors going to those events, Brashear said.

Currently there are five people signed up to be chamber ambassadors and there is no limit to how many there can be, she said. There’s also a chair for the program, Brashear said.

Insurance broker and young entrepreneur Bryan Sebring has taken the lead on it and will report on how the program is doing at chamber board meetings, she said.

“It’s a great opportunity for him,” Brashear said. It allows him to develop and hone in on his skills as well.”

Being a part of the Chamber Ambassador Program is an opportunity to be a part of a committee without having to do all that much, she said. The only big requirement is ambassadors have to volunteer for two hours a month, Brashear said.

There’s a lot ambassadors get too, she said. The perks include greater networking and the chance to be the first to meet new businesses, Brasher said.

They also get to attend chamber luncheons at discounted rates, have an exclusive social media group just for them, will be able to advertise for free in relocation packets and have their company name featured on a banner that is present at all the luncheons and mixers, she said.

“It’s just a way to thank them for volunteering,” Brashear said.

Those interested in becoming a chamber ambassador can call the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at.928-636-2493. The first meeting is at the chamber, 175 E. Road 2 South, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.