Cardinals place lineman Rodney Gunter on IR, re-sign Reid
NFL

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Rodney Gunter stretches out during drills at the team’s training facility, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Tempe. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Rodney Gunter stretches out during drills at the team’s training facility, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Tempe. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 11:54 p.m.

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals have placed defensive lineman Rodney Gunter on injured reserve because of a toe injury he suffered in the team’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Gunter has played in all 13 games for the Cardinals this season, making 31 tackles and three sacks. Arizona announced the move Tuesday.

The Cardinals also announced they re-signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid. The 6-foot-2, 292-pound Reid was released Saturday after originally signing with the team on Dec. 4. He’s in his sixth NFL season and has played in 44 career games.

Arizona hosts the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

