OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 10
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cantlon: More is getting done than the news says

By Tom Cantlon
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 8:44 p.m.

Lots of news besides impeachment is happening, and lots getting done in D.C. and elsewhere, but much of it is not reported, or the House has done its job but in most of those cases the Senate has blocked it.

Lots of things get done even while the big items occupy the news. In the city of Prescott and local governments a lot gets done, and nationally more gets done than you might think, but national news doesn’t cover it much.

In D.C., the House has passed more than 400 bills, and that’s not counting any silly resolutions like declaring National Ice Cream Day or some such.

Some of these are bills with bipartisan support, but which the Senate refuses to vote on anyway.

Those 400 bills cover almost every current important topic: Ensuring health insurance continues for people with pre-existing conditions, policies to reduce excessive profits on medications, discouraging gender bias in pay, plugging loopholes in gun background checks, extending flood insurance in disasters, assisting veterans who need help with child care, beefing up digital security of elections, etc.

Quite a few have bipartisan support. The Violence Against Women act is a very old policy that just has to be renewed from time to time and usually is, and passed the Democratically controlled House with the support of 33 Republicans. A bill to ensure that pensions promised by private companies actually get to the retirees had nine Republican co-sponsors. A bill to strengthen child abuse prevention included 19 Republican co-sponsors. But each of these is stuck in the Republican-controlled Senate, where they refuse to vote on them.

A net neutrality law, which would prevent companies from blocking what you can get to (so for example a big internet provider couldn’t be paid by NetFlix to block or slow their competitors) has such bipartisan support that last year the GOP Senate passed its own bill supporting neutrality. That one never made it through the whole process. Now this year the House has passed a similar bill, but the current Senate won’t complete it. This despite the fact that polls repeatedly show that everyone, including a large majority of Republicans, want this kind of neutrality for all service.

So two points here. One, there’s a lot of important work getting done but you’re just not hearing about it because the national media is doing its usual thing of thinking you only want to hear the most shocking headlines (what crazy thing did Trump tweet today, and what outrage did some celebrity express about it).

Two, it’s the Republicans. Hey, I’m just the messenger. They’re the ones sitting on all these bills. It didn’t always used to be the Republicans. Congress has often been split, one party or the other having a bare majority, situations that required a lot of bipartisan compromise, yet things still got done. Typically around 500 bills would get through the whole process every couple of years. Now only about one quarter of that rate is getting through. The House is cranking out important work, but most of that dies in the Senate.

What to do? One, read deeper and better news sources so you get past the sensational headlines and video clips and the drama-of-the-moment talking heads. Two, if your senator is one of those blocking important stuff from getting done, send him or her a note or give their office a call to send a verbal kick in the butt to get to work.

Tom Cantlon is a local business owner and writer and can be reached at comments at tomcantlon.com

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

McConnell rejects Dems' demands to change $4.6B border bill
Column: The most beneficial state bill you've never heard of
House to vote on Senate's version of emergency border bill
House sends Trump $4.6B border bill, yielding to Senate
Democrats will try to block Trump's border wall maneuver

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries