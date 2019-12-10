Cantlon: More is getting done than the news says

Lots of news besides impeachment is happening, and lots getting done in D.C. and elsewhere, but much of it is not reported, or the House has done its job but in most of those cases the Senate has blocked it.

Lots of things get done even while the big items occupy the news. In the city of Prescott and local governments a lot gets done, and nationally more gets done than you might think, but national news doesn’t cover it much.

In D.C., the House has passed more than 400 bills, and that’s not counting any silly resolutions like declaring National Ice Cream Day or some such.

Some of these are bills with bipartisan support, but which the Senate refuses to vote on anyway.

Those 400 bills cover almost every current important topic: Ensuring health insurance continues for people with pre-existing conditions, policies to reduce excessive profits on medications, discouraging gender bias in pay, plugging loopholes in gun background checks, extending flood insurance in disasters, assisting veterans who need help with child care, beefing up digital security of elections, etc.

Quite a few have bipartisan support. The Violence Against Women act is a very old policy that just has to be renewed from time to time and usually is, and passed the Democratically controlled House with the support of 33 Republicans. A bill to ensure that pensions promised by private companies actually get to the retirees had nine Republican co-sponsors. A bill to strengthen child abuse prevention included 19 Republican co-sponsors. But each of these is stuck in the Republican-controlled Senate, where they refuse to vote on them.

A net neutrality law, which would prevent companies from blocking what you can get to (so for example a big internet provider couldn’t be paid by NetFlix to block or slow their competitors) has such bipartisan support that last year the GOP Senate passed its own bill supporting neutrality. That one never made it through the whole process. Now this year the House has passed a similar bill, but the current Senate won’t complete it. This despite the fact that polls repeatedly show that everyone, including a large majority of Republicans, want this kind of neutrality for all service.

So two points here. One, there’s a lot of important work getting done but you’re just not hearing about it because the national media is doing its usual thing of thinking you only want to hear the most shocking headlines (what crazy thing did Trump tweet today, and what outrage did some celebrity express about it).

Two, it’s the Republicans. Hey, I’m just the messenger. They’re the ones sitting on all these bills. It didn’t always used to be the Republicans. Congress has often been split, one party or the other having a bare majority, situations that required a lot of bipartisan compromise, yet things still got done. Typically around 500 bills would get through the whole process every couple of years. Now only about one quarter of that rate is getting through. The House is cranking out important work, but most of that dies in the Senate.

What to do? One, read deeper and better news sources so you get past the sensational headlines and video clips and the drama-of-the-moment talking heads. Two, if your senator is one of those blocking important stuff from getting done, send him or her a note or give their office a call to send a verbal kick in the butt to get to work.

Tom Cantlon is a local business owner and writer and can be reached at comments at tomcantlon.com