OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 10
Weather  52.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Border tunnel found in Arizona after 4 migrants caught

This Dec. 9, 2019 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows an access point to a tunnel between Nogales, Mexico, and Nogales, Ariz., seen from the U.S. side. The CBP says it busted another cross-border tunnel after arresting a group of four migrants. The agency says agents in Nogales, Ariz., made the discovery on Sunday after a camera operator spotted the migrants. It was just 50 yards (45.7 meters) east of another tunnel that was discovered last week, although that one was incomplete. The Border Patrol says it worked with Mexican authorities to trace the tunnel to Mexico and that it has since destroyed it. (CBP via AP)

This Dec. 9, 2019 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows an access point to a tunnel between Nogales, Mexico, and Nogales, Ariz., seen from the U.S. side. The CBP says it busted another cross-border tunnel after arresting a group of four migrants. The agency says agents in Nogales, Ariz., made the discovery on Sunday after a camera operator spotted the migrants. It was just 50 yards (45.7 meters) east of another tunnel that was discovered last week, although that one was incomplete. The Border Patrol says it worked with Mexican authorities to trace the tunnel to Mexico and that it has since destroyed it. (CBP via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 1:44 p.m.

NOGALES — Another border tunnel from Mexico to the United States has been discovered in Arizona after the U.S. Border Patrol arrested four migrants.

Agents in Nogales, Arizona, found the tunnel on Sunday after a camera operator for the Border Patrol spotted the migrants.

The agents who made the arrest traced the migrants' trip and came across the tunnel from Nogales, Mexico to Nogales, Arizona.

It was just 50 yards (46 meters) away from another tunnel discovered last week, although that one was incomplete. The Border Patrol said it worked with Mexican authorities to trace the tunnel to Mexico and has since destroyed it.

It was the fifth tunnel discovered this year in the Border Patrol's Tucson Sector, which covers large areas of Arizona.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Agency: Incomplete cross-border tunnel discovered in Nogales
Border agent shot, wounded on Arizona ranch
Rains, smugglers damage US-Mexico border fences
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
Agency: Tunnel under old Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant used to smuggle drugs

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries