AARP Arizona's free screening of 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' in Prescott Valley, Dec. 11

AARP in Yavapai County is hosting a free movie screening of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" at Harkins Theaters Prescott Valley, 7202 Pav Way at 12 p.m on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, ”starring Tom Hanks, is a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America's most beloved neighbor. Rated PG for some strong thematic material, a brief fight, and some mild language.

Admission is free but registration is required. Click here for more information and to register.

